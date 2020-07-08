Mumbai Police closed all communication channels with us which indicates something is wrong in Sushant's case: Bihar DGP

While speaking to ANI in Patna on August 04, the DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

He said, "They have forcibly quarantined an IPS officer.

If Maharashtra government is proud of their police, then tell us what they have done in 50 days after death of Sushant Singh Rajput." "Mumbai has closed all communication channels with us.

This indicates that something is wrong," Bihar DGP added.