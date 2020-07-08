Mumbai Police closed all communication channels with us which indicates something is wrong in Sushant's case: Bihar DGP

While speaking to ANI in the national capital, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Jharkhand's Godda constituency, Dr Nishikant Dubey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "The move to quarantine Bihar officials probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is wrong. This shows that there is something suspicious." "National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) must probe the matter. It is high time now, Centre should intervene," BJP MP added.
In the latest development of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, his father KK Singh said that he lodged an FIR in Patna because no actions were taken by the Mumbai Police on his February 25 complaint, in which he told the police that his son's life is in danger. Sushant died on June 14 and when he asked Mumbai Police to act against the people named in February 25 complaint, they didn't take necessary action. "On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he's in danger. He died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna," said Singh.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on August 03 said that Mumbai Police is capable of conducting the probe on its own. "If Mumbai Police is already investigating the case, so anyone not related to Maharashtra govt and not related to the case should not comment on it as Mumbai Police is capable of conducting the probe on its own," said Raut on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari forcibly quarantined in Mumbai said that the incident was not right; Bihar police is carrying out its duty. Nitish Kumar said, "Whatever happened to him is not right. It is not political; Bihar Police is carrying out its duty. Our DGP will speak to them." IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai from Patna on official duty to lead the police team in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe and has been forcibly quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.
Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey reacted on Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari quarantined in Mumbai and said that they are trying to speak with the DGP and other officials of Mumbai police. "I don't have more to say on this," he added. IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who reached Mumbai from Patna on official duty to lead the police team in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe has been forcibly quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials. Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwary arrived in Mumbai on August 02. Bihar Police team is investigating the case in city after actor's father filed FIR against Rhea Chakraborty.
The chief of Bihar police commented on the progress in the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that the probe team visiting Mumbai was yet to receive important documents like forensic and autopsy reports from Maharashtra police. He added that he's sure that Mumbai cops will cooperate in the probe and the case will move further when such information and documents are received. A day earlier, Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi had alleged that Maharashtra government was under pressure from a Congress-backed 'Bollywood mafia' to let those involved in the Sushant case go scot-free. The Bihar police is also looking for Siddharth Pithani, Sushant's flatmate, who had earlier written to the Mumbai police that the late actor's family was pressurising him to give a statement against Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant Singh was found dead at his Mumbai house on June 14. His father has accused his girlfriend Rhea of wrongfully confining him and also taking crores of Rupees from him.
With some of the top political leaders, including home minister Amit Shah and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the focus is back on the spike in the number of infection which have now crossed the 18-lakh mark. Meanwhile, a blame game has ensued between the Mumbai and Bihar police after a top cop from the eastern state was sent into quarantine in Mumbai. Top stories with Vikram Chandra in this Editorji evening playlist.
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on IPS officer Vinay Tiwari put under quarantine by BMC officials stated that guidelines by WHO and ICMR are same for all. "WHO and ICMR guidelines and SOPs are same for all. No one is forced into anything. People can be quarantined either at hotels or placed in home quarantine. SOP was followed. I think it was not forced," said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar. Patna SP arrived in Mumbai to join Sushant's death case probe.
The father of Sushant Singh Rajput released a video message over a month after the actor's death. KK Singh claimed that he had alerted Mumbai police about a threat to Sushant's life in February 2020. He says that after the actor died on June 14, he again approached police, seeking action against those whom he had named in February. However, Mumbai cops didn't take any action for 40 days, claims Singh. Then, he filed a complaint with Patna police, who immediately began investigation after lodging an FIR. Sushant's father also thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for 'standing with the truth'. In his complaint, Singh had accused Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of wrongfully confining the actor, putting mental pressure on him, and also trying to usurp his assets. Watch the full video for more.
The Commissioner of Police, Mumbai held a press conference to provide an update on the progress in investigation regarding actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Param Bir Singh revealed that during the probe, police found that the late actor suffered from bipolar disorder and was taking medications. He was also consulting a psychiatrist for treatment. Mumbai police have so far recorded statements of over 55 people. Mumbai police chief also spoke on the possible conclusions of the investigation. If the investigators don't find any criminality in Sushant's death, then they will approach a magistrate to file a closure report. However, if criminality is found, then charges under the Indian Penal Code would be filed, and the probe would continue. PB Singh also revealed the various angles which the probe team is following up on, including professional rivalry, financial transactions, and health. Meanwhile, controversy has broken out over a parallel investigation being conducted by Bihar police following a complaint against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty by the late actor's father. A senior officer sent to Mumbai was 'forcibly quarantined' as per Bihar police chief, Gupteshwar Pandey. Watch the full video for more.
A Bihar police team visiting Mumbai over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput commented on the charges levelled against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Bihar police has gotten involved in the case after a complaint was filed by Sushant's father, KK Singh, against Rhea, accusing her of conspiring to seize the late actor's assets and putting him under mental stress. The probe team said that it's keeping a 'watch' on Rhea. They also visited the residence of film director Rumi Jaffery. Bihar police also denied that Mumbai police, which was the first to start probing the death, were trying to hinder their investigation. Meanwhile, Gupteshwar Pandey, Director General of Police, Bihar, rejected calls for handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. He said that the police force was confident of investigating the case, but if Sushant's family wanted, it could seek a CBI probe. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Although the cause is considered suicide, Mumbai police is probing the incident and has recorded the statements over around 40 people, including Rhea and other Bollywood personalities like film-maker Mahesh Bhatta and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.
The Director General of Police of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey, commented on Kanpur shootout and appealed to the people to not encourage the "culture of crime" and "hero-worshipping" of criminals. "Should we offer prayers to him," asked DGP Pandey and added, "It is such a shame that such seasoned criminals went away after killing 8 policemen. Will he escape this time as well?" He also asked if Vikas Dubey was a tiger, or like Bhagat Singh, Netaji and Ashfaqullah Khan. He also said that Bihar Police is with Uttar Pradesh Police, and will find the criminal as soon as possible.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh dodged question on Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari forcibly quarantined in Mumbai. Later, when he was questioned on investigation carried out by Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Home Minister said, "Mumbai Police investigation is progressing in the right direction, and in a professional manner."
JD(U) National General Secretary Sanjay Jha reacted on Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari forcibly quarantined in Mumbai and said that it is a 'shameful' act. Sanjay Jha said, "4 Bihar Police officers are already in Mumbai, they also went there on a flight but were not quarantined. We sent an IPS officer to speed up the probe. Mumbai police was informed prior his departure, he was not tested at the airport but when he started the investigation late night, he was quarantined. It is utterly shameful."
