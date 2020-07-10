Roads submerged by burst water pipe in Manila, the Philippines

A busted pipe caused massive flooding in the night and woke up residents with their homes submerged in knee-deep water.

Footage shows an employee on a bus going home passing through the flooded road in Sta.

Mesa, Manila, the Philippines on July 31 morning.

Aeri Toya said she was with office mates when they passed through the deluge.

She said: "Luckily, our shuttle at work was able to pass because the other vehicles could not pass through the water." Metro Manila experienced heavy monsoon rains before the pipe was damaged which caused even more water to flood the area.

Residential and commercial buildings near the area experienced unannounced water interruption for two days before it was resolved on August 2 afternoon.