[CDATA[Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, says he is leaving the country]]

Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, says he is leaving the country



Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, says he is leaving the countryView on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:25 Published 22 minutes ago

Spain's former king to leave the country amid corruption claims



Juan Carlos's announcement comes after Spanish court opens investigation into his involvement in a Saudi rail contract. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:58 Published 1 hour ago