James Corden May reportedly replace Ellen DeGeneres

Brad Garrett is doubling down on a series of blistering allegations against Ellen DeGeneres. DeGeneres apologized to the staff of her talk show in a memo following numerous accounts of abuse. It came days after Warner Bros. TV began an internal investigation into the workplace misconduct claims. Many of the claims were outlined in a BuzzFeed report earlier this month, reports HuffPost. The news of these claims comes as a surprise to many who adore Ellen's bright persona.
HuffPost reports actor Portia de Rossi has broken her silence on the workplace scandal currently enveloping her wife Ellen DeGeneres. In an Instagram post on Monday, de Rossi wrote, 'I Stand With Ellen. Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks.' The post was in response to a series of stories by BuzzFeed alleging rampant sexual misconduct on DeGeneres’ show. The stories have claimed that employees regularly 'faced racism, fear, and intimidation.
Ellen Degeneres may be ready to quit her talk show. Anonymous insiders at Telepictures said Ellen is ready quit. The NY Post reports that Degeneres is shocked in the wake of recent allegations about “toxic” workplace conditions. Ellen is apparently telling executives at Telepictures and Warner Bros that she has had enough and wants to walk away from the show. “She feels she can’t go on and the only way to recover her personal brand from this is to shut down the show.