Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trees and roadsigns battered by strong winds as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Florida
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Trees and roadsigns battered by strong winds as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Florida

Trees and roadsigns battered by strong winds as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Florida

Trees and roadsigns are battered by strong winds in Daytona Beach as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Florida on August 2.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Threat to Florida eases as Isaias slated to remain tropical storm

Threat to Florida eases as Isaias slated to remain tropical storm Miami (AFP) Aug 2, 2020 Isaias roared closer to the Florida coast Sunday, threatening to bring...
Terra Daily - Published

Soon-to-be Tropical Storm Isaias could impact Florida after lashing Caribbean with wind, rain

Florida could see heavy rain and strong winds from a system that is expected to soon become Tropical...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NPR


Storm Isaias Strengthens Slightly as it Brushes off Florida, Heads up East Coast

Isaias, downgraded from a hurricane but still a powerful tropical storm, gathered a bit of strength...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Insane lightning strikes New York City as Hurricane Isaias moves up east coast [Video]

Insane lightning strikes New York City as Hurricane Isaias moves up east coast

A severe thunderstorm, winds of over 40 miles per hour and insane lightning struck New York City on Monday. (August 3, 2020) Filmer Allan Nosoff captured four different vibrant, spiderweb lightning..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:20Published
Roughly 150 sea turtle nests in Boca Raton lost during Tropical Storm Isaias [Video]

Roughly 150 sea turtle nests in Boca Raton lost during Tropical Storm Isaias

While South Florida and the Treasure Coast were spared from major damage from Tropical Storm Isaias, the system did affect marine life in our area.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:41Published
Tropical Storm Isaias: NJ Communities Gearing Up For Potential Flooding, Strong Winds Along Jersey Shore [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias: NJ Communities Gearing Up For Potential Flooding, Strong Winds Along Jersey Shore

People across New Jersey are preparing for Tropical Storm Isaias, which could deliver another blow to businesses. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:42Published