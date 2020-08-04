Chemical factory explodes in central China, killing six

A chemical factory exploded, killing six people and injuring four in central China.

The video, shot in the city of Xiantao in Hubei Province on August 3, shows thick smoke coming out of the building and rising into the sky after the explosion.

An ambulance was seen leaving the factory with injured people and fire engines were arriving to begin rescue operations.

The factory was suspended for rectification and the case is being investigated, according to local reports.

The video was provided by local media with permission.