Sushant Singh death case: 'Hope that truth will come out', says Chirag Paswan after Bihar CM recommends CBI investigation

Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar has recommended CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on August 04.

Speaking to ANI on it, president, Lok Janshakti Party, Chirag Paswan said, "See, better late than never.

I have talked to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar today morning and even in the telephonic conversation, he had signaled about CBI investigation in the case.

Bihar Police is investigating in the case, FIR has registered in Bihar so they have all the rights to recommend CBI investigation.

After, CM's recommendation, we hope that in CBI investigation, the truth will come out.

Everyone wanted CBI investigation in the matter.

I am very happy that CM has decided this."