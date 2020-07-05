Sushant Singh death case: 'Hope that truth will come out', says Chirag Paswan after Bihar CM recommends CBI investigation

JD(U) Spokesperson Sanjay Singh reacted on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and said that they demand CBI investigation. Sanjay Singh said, "From the very start, we have been demanding CBI enquiry as we believe that Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide is not suicide instead it's a murder. I extend my gratitude towards Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bihar government for demanding CBI enquiry."
RJD Leader and main opposition leader in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, on August 03 reacted on the current situation of Bihar Police in alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput by saying that the Bihar government is letting state police get insulted. Yadav sarcastically demanded state government to demand CBI enquiry in the case. "Centre and Home Ministry have all powers, they must intervene. This double-engine government should demand CBI inquiry and request Home Minister. It shouldn't be politicised, we're with Rajput's family," said Yadav. Yadav also slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar government in the Bihar Assembly over COVID-19 situation. He said that all the public representatives should go in their respective areas and review the situation with the officers and give right feedback to the state government.
The father of Sushant Singh Rajput released a video message over a month after the actor's death. KK Singh claimed that he had alerted Mumbai police about a threat to Sushant's life in February 2020. He says that after the actor died on June 14, he again approached police, seeking action against those whom he had named in February. However, Mumbai cops didn't take any action for 40 days, claims Singh. Then, he filed a complaint with Patna police, who immediately began investigation after lodging an FIR. Sushant's father also thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for 'standing with the truth'. In his complaint, Singh had accused Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of wrongfully confining the actor, putting mental pressure on him, and also trying to usurp his assets. Watch the full video for more.
While speaking to ANI in the national capital, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Jharkhand's Godda constituency, Dr Nishikant Dubey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "The move to quarantine Bihar officials probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is wrong. This shows that there is something suspicious." "National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) must probe the matter. It is high time now, Centre should intervene," BJP MP added.
While speaking to ANI in Patna on August 04, the DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "They have forcibly quarantined an IPS officer. If Maharashtra government is proud of their police, then tell us what they have done in 50 days after death of Sushant Singh Rajput." "Mumbai has closed all communication channels with us. This indicates that something is wrong," Bihar DGP added.
Facing a probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty has now broken her silence over the allegations. She said that she has absolute faith in God and the country's judiciary. She also lashed out at the media and said that she has refrained from commenting on the advice of her lawyers. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's relative alleged that the Maharashtra police is not sincerely probing the case and said they have no faith in them. The actor's kin said that all they have done till now is mere formality and they want to brush the case under the carpet. This even as the Enforcement Directorate lodged a money laundering case in the actor's death case based on the FIR filed by the actor's father. The chorus for a CBI probe into the case is also growing with each passing day. Now, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has also sought a CBI probe into the case and said that Chirag Paswan had even raised the issue with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray. Watch the full video for the details.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence in Delhi on July 05. Ramvilas Paswan's son Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan was also present. "Today is the birthday of Ram Vilas Paswan. I come here to congratulate him. We also discussed 2-3 matters of Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan told media persons.
Consumer Affairs Minister and LJP leader, Ram Vilas Paswan held a media press conference on July 09. On reports of Congress being in contact with him, Ram Vilas Paswan said, "Responsibility for everything related to party is on Chirag. Everyone, including me, will follow whatever he decides. I have no say in it. There is a Parliamentary Board and Chirag."
Mumbai Police Commissioner on August 3 clarified state police's stand over treatment of Bihar Police officers who had come to the city in connection with alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In regards to news over not providing vehicles to Bihar Police, he said, "We saw them (Bihar Police) in a big car and then in auto. They didn't ask us for car," In regards to the documents sharing, he said, "They asked for documents of case. We told them it's our jurisdiction. They should share how they're coming in our jurisdiction. We're taking legal opinion to examine it."
