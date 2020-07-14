Global  
 

Taylor Swift shatters U.S. chart records with double debuts at number one
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Taylor Swift shatters U.S. chart records with double debuts at number one

Taylor Swift shatters U.S. chart records with double debuts at number one

Taylor Swift is celebrating after becoming the first artist in Billboard chart history to land debuts at the top of the singles and albums countdown in the same week.

