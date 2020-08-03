Global  
 

Isaias Downgraded To Tropical Storm As It Heads Toward Maryland
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore
Isaias Downgraded To Tropical Storm As It Heads Toward Maryland

Isaias was downgraded to a tropical storm Tuesday morning as it continued its track northward, spreading tropical moisture along the East Coast.

In Maryland the worst of the storm is expected on Tuesday from dawn to 3 p.m.

East Coast Braces for Floods and Wind as Isaias Intensifies

A heavy soaking is expected in the Carolinas and Maryland, with tropical storm warnings and watches...
NYTimes.com


Clinzy8

k Charles Reeves RT @USATODAY: Hurricane Isaias has been downgraded to a tropical storm after it made landfall late Monday night in North Carolina. https://… 45 seconds ago

KillerBeeShow

Tommy B. Ascher Isaias downgraded to tropical storm https://t.co/i6LI1VTnI8 💦🏃🏼💨 2 minutes ago

USATODAY

USA TODAY Hurricane Isaias has been downgraded to a tropical storm after it made landfall late Monday night in North Carolina. https://t.co/tG05yUw0w3 2 minutes ago

boston25

Boston 25 News RT @Daniel_Miller8: Isaias downgraded to a Tropical Storm overnight, but there’s still a threat to New England. @boston25 News Meteorologis… 2 minutes ago

Craneman51M

cmga RT @wjz: Isaias has been downgraded to a tropical storm. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for much of the state. https://t.co/HRHbk… 2 minutes ago

kmpossiblemke

Kim Murphy Hurricane Isaias has now been downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall in North Carolina with max susta… https://t.co/Jsm3Rb0FHe 3 minutes ago

Daniel_Miller8

Daniel Miller Isaias downgraded to a Tropical Storm overnight, but there’s still a threat to New England. @boston25 News Meteorol… https://t.co/5CsUvmMV6z 4 minutes ago

Atlantide4world

Atlantide Hurricane #Isaias has been downgraded down to a tropical storm after making landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North C… https://t.co/WwgVwyO75Q 6 minutes ago


Trees and roadsigns battered by strong winds as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Florida [Video]

Trees and roadsigns battered by strong winds as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Florida

Trees and roadsigns are battered by strong winds in Daytona Beach as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Florida on August 2.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Tracking Isaias: 11 P.M. Update From WJZ [Video]

Tracking Isaias: 11 P.M. Update From WJZ

Isaias made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Monday night.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore
Marylanders Prepare For Isaias [Video]

Marylanders Prepare For Isaias

Marylanders Prepare For Isaias

Credit: WJZ Baltimore