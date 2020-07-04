Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Flood-like situation as 230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hrs in Mumbai: BMC Commissioner
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Flood-like situation as 230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hrs in Mumbai: BMC Commissioner

Flood-like situation as 230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hrs in Mumbai: BMC Commissioner

Incessant rainfall led to water-logging in parts of Mumbai on August 04.

Parle area, King's Circle area, Andheri among other parts of the city has submerged into rainwater.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), intense to very intense rainfall is likely to continue in many parts of Mumbai during next 3 hours.

Speaking to ANI on current situation of Mumbai, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, "230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hours.

It's a flood-like situation.

Mithi River had swelled up in the morning because of heavy rains, crossing the danger mark.

As of now, it is flowing below danger level.

The evacuation of people has also been stopped right now."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Watch: High Tide witnessed at Mumbai's Marine Drive [Video]

Watch: High Tide witnessed at Mumbai's Marine Drive

High Tide was experienced at Mumbai's Marine Drive on August 04 after the city witnessed incessant rainfall. Severe water logging was also seen in various parts of Mumbai. The Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert for August 04 and 05 for an extremely heavy downpour.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Mumbai Rains: 230 mm precipitation recorded in 10 hours, more to follow in next 3 hours

 The downpour started around 7 pm last night and slowed down around five to six am today morning. In the 10-hour downpour, 230 mm of rainfall was recorded in..
DNA

India Meteorological Department meteorological agency of the Government of India

Rain Mumbai [Video]

Rain Mumbai

Mumbaikars woke up to heavy waterlogging after continuous rainfall all through the night. The weather department has sounded a red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also issued an alert to all concerned departments and citizens of Mumbai. BMC said that Mumbai city received 140.5 mm rain from 8 am on August 3 to 3 am on August 4, while the Eastern and Western Suburbs recorded 84.77 mm and 79.27 mm of rainfall respectively. The city corporation has also been put on fire brigade, pumping stations, coastal security agencies and the disaster management teams on alert. The IMD said that extremely heavy rain will occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra on August 4 and August 5. Ratnagiri district is also expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 4, while Palghar district is expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 5. BMC has also issued an advisory asking people not to venture out to beaches on Tuesday. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:47Published

King's Circle railway station King's Circle railway station

Heavy rainfall leads to water-logging in several parts of Mumbai [Video]

Heavy rainfall leads to water-logging in several parts of Mumbai

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall which led to water-logging in several parts of the city including, King's Circle and Sion areas. According to weather forecast, Mumbai and suburbs will witness heavy rain and thundershower with gusty winds for next 3-4 hours on July 05. The rainfall will decrease over Mumbai and suburbs by today evening.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published
Downpour continues in Mumbai [Video]

Downpour continues in Mumbai

Heavy rainfall continues in Mumbai on July 04. Monsoon has brought frequent rain spells in financial capital. Downpour partially disrupted vehicular movement at King's Circle area. India Meteorological Department had predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

Andheri Andheri Suburb in Mumbai Suburban, Maharashtra, India


Mithi River Mithi River River in India


You Might Like


Tweets about this

nemityadav1

Nikku Yadav RT @ANI: 230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hrs. It's a flood-like situation. Mithi river had swelled up in the morning because of heavy ra… 19 minutes ago

TheNachiket

NachikeT KelkaR #Mumbai had received 230mm of rainfall in 10 hours, according to the municipal corporation commissioner.… https://t.co/suKVduEoJc 34 minutes ago

TheWeekLive

THE WEEK #Mumbai received 230mm of rainfall in 10 hours, says #BMC #mumbairain https://t.co/fcYpNi3yGM 43 minutes ago

sakaltimes

Sakal Times Mumbai has recorded 230 mm of rainfall within 10 hours. Many parts in the city have witnessed a flood-like situatio… https://t.co/NNokwqpdNt 49 minutes ago

TraderSmit

MeTrader RT @MumbaiMirror: 230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hrs. It's a flood-like situation. Mithi river had swelled up in the morning because of… 54 minutes ago

anilbatchu

Anil KB , Ph.D RT @KarimnagarSmart: Complete failure of drainage system. Normal Rainfall causes flood like situation in #karimnagar. Water logging reporte… 2 hours ago

Xenohadi

Aditya Lok Pathak 230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hrs. It's a flood-like situation. Mithi river had swelled up in the morning beca… https://t.co/U5ZrRhTYdL 2 hours ago

avpnews_live

AVP News Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Flood-like Situation as City Receives 230mm Rainfall in 10 Hours, Says BMC Commi… https://t.co/A4tuOK5inU 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mumbai rains | Landslide in Western Express Highway, heavy traffic: Latest updates [Video]

Mumbai rains | Landslide in Western Express Highway, heavy traffic: Latest updates

Landslide was reported from Western Express Highway in Mumbai’s Kandivali on Tuesday morning after heavy rainfall. No casualties were reported, Mumbai Fire Brigade informed. Mumbai woke up to heavy..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:33Published
'WHO, ICMR guidelines same for all': Mumbai Mayor on quarantining Patna SP [Video]

'WHO, ICMR guidelines same for all': Mumbai Mayor on quarantining Patna SP

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on IPS officer Vinay Tiwari put under quarantine by BMC officials stated that guidelines by WHO and ICMR are same for all. "WHO and ICMR guidelines and SOPs are same for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Sushant death case: Mumbai Commissioner questions Bihar Police for 'encroaching' jurisdiction [Video]

Sushant death case: Mumbai Commissioner questions Bihar Police for 'encroaching' jurisdiction

Mumbai Police Commissioner on August 3 clarified state police's stand over treatment of Bihar Police officers who had come to the city in connection with alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:21Published