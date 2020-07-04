Flood-like situation as 230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hrs in Mumbai: BMC Commissioner

Incessant rainfall led to water-logging in parts of Mumbai on August 04.

Parle area, King's Circle area, Andheri among other parts of the city has submerged into rainwater.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), intense to very intense rainfall is likely to continue in many parts of Mumbai during next 3 hours.

Speaking to ANI on current situation of Mumbai, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, "230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hours.

It's a flood-like situation.

Mithi River had swelled up in the morning because of heavy rains, crossing the danger mark.

As of now, it is flowing below danger level.

The evacuation of people has also been stopped right now."