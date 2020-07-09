Global  
 

Donald Trump argues with reporter over Covid-19 death numbers
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Axios political reporterJonathan Swan, said the United States has better numbers than many othernations in terms of coronavirus deaths.

He pointed out the number of deaths asa percentage of coronavirus cases.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

UN warns of N. Korea's miniature nuclear devices [Video]

UN warns of N. Korea's miniature nuclear devices

According to a confidential UN report, North Korea is pressing on with its nuclear weapons program and several countries believe it has "probably developed miniaturized nuclear devices to fit into the warheads of its ballistic missiles." Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:01Published

The Arc of Homeland Security Bends Toward Trump. Chad Wolf Bends With It.

 Mr. Wolf joined the Department of Homeland Security in its infancy to help prevent another 9/11. Now he is helping President Trump use it to achieve his..
NYTimes.com

Trump argues over COVID death numbers

 President Trump argued in an interview that the US has better coronavirus death numbers than other countries if counted as a percentage of cases, not the total..
USATODAY.com
US election: Trump remains seven points behind Biden [Video]

US election: Trump remains seven points behind Biden

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Axios (website) American news and information website

Trump Did Not Ask Putin About Bounties on Troops

 “I have never discussed it with him,” Mr. Trump told the website Axios.
NYTimes.com
Chelsea Clinton To Open Venture Capital Firm [Video]

Chelsea Clinton To Open Venture Capital Firm

Business Insider reports that Chelsea Clinton is forming her own venture capital firm. The firm will be called Metrodora Ventures. It was registered in April and has its own Twitter account. Clinton hasn't decided whether to commit to the firm full-time, Axios reports. On Twitter, Metrodora Ventures describes itself as "a values conscious venture capital firm focused on health and learning businesses.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

