Italy inaugurates new bridge after deadly collapse
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Italy inaugurated a new bridge in Genoa in place of one that collapsed and killed 43 people two years ago.View on euronews

Italy inaugurates new Genoa bridge, two years after tragedy

 Genoa's Morandi motorway bridge collapsed in 2018, killing 43 people and injuring hundreds. The new bridge has been designed by a star architect and built in..
WorldNews

AIDA Cruises cancels 2 of 3 August sailings after anticipated restart amid COVID-19 pandemic

 German line AIDA Cruises will not restart operations this week after all. The cruise line's restart is being held up by its flag state: Italy.
USATODAY.com
Italy remembers the victims of the Bologna Massacre 40 years on [Video]

Italy commemorates the victims of the Bologna Massacre - the most deadly attack on its soil since the end of the Second World War.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:10Published

Genoa readies new bridge two years after tragic collapse

 Renowned architect Renzo Piano says his replacement for the Morandi bridge "is born of tragedy".
BBC News

Genoa bridge 'like a white vessel crossing the valley'

 Architect Renzo Piano on his new design for the replacement for the collapsed Morandi Bridge.
BBC News
Truck convoy tests new Genoa bridge [Video]

Static testing of Genoa's new bridge began on Sunday with trucks driving back and forth on the structure.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:48Published

