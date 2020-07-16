Italy inaugurates new bridge after deadly collapse

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Italy Country in southern Europe
Italy inaugurates new Genoa bridge, two years after tragedyGenoa's Morandi motorway bridge collapsed in 2018, killing 43 people and injuring hundreds. The new bridge has been designed by a star architect and built in..
WorldNews
AIDA Cruises cancels 2 of 3 August sailings after anticipated restart amid COVID-19 pandemicGerman line AIDA Cruises will not restart operations this week after all. The cruise line's restart is being held up by its flag state: Italy.
USATODAY.com
Italy remembers the victims of the Bologna Massacre 40 years on
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:10Published
Genoa City in Liguria, Italy
Genoa readies new bridge two years after tragic collapseRenowned architect Renzo Piano says his replacement for the Morandi bridge "is born of tragedy".
BBC News
Genoa bridge 'like a white vessel crossing the valley'Architect Renzo Piano on his new design for the replacement for the collapsed Morandi Bridge.
BBC News
Truck convoy tests new Genoa bridge
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:48Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources