Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Hemsworth going swimming with sharks for TV special
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Chris Hemsworth going swimming with sharks for TV special

Chris Hemsworth going swimming with sharks for TV special

Avengers star Chris Hemsworth will be taking a deep dive to swim with sharks for a new National Geographic special.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chris Hemsworth Chris Hemsworth Australian actor

Chris Hemsworth will undergo 'insanely physical' training for Hulk Hogan biopic [Video]

Chris Hemsworth will undergo 'insanely physical' training for Hulk Hogan biopic

Chris Hemsworth's preparations for the Hulk Hogan biopic will be "insanely physical", as he takes on the role of the former wrestling pro.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:15Published

National Geographic National Geographic Geography, history, nature, and science magazine

ESPN and other Disney channels now live on FuboTV

 ESPN and many other Disney channels are now live on FuboTV, according to a FuboTV support document. You should now be able to watch ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ABC,..
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Chris Hemsworth going swimming with sharks for TV special https://t.co/Uwpc95G1jX https://t.co/97ZLOXRbVk 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Hemsworth to front shark attack documentary for SharkFest [Video]

Chris Hemsworth to front shark attack documentary for SharkFest

Chris Hemsworth is set to front a shark attack documentary for 2021's SharkFest, which will explore the recent increase of shark attacks in his home country Australia.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published
Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris followed Chris Hemsworth's workouts to stay in shape [Video]

Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris followed Chris Hemsworth's workouts to stay in shape

Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris followed Chris Hemsworth's workouts to stay in shape | Brad Galli has more

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:02Published
Chris Hemsworth's workout routine [Video]

Chris Hemsworth's workout routine

Chris Hemsworth prefers to bulk up rather than do cardio and he particularly loves working on his arms.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published