Portia de Rossi standing by Ellen during TV show drama fall-out

HuffPost reports actor Portia de Rossi has broken her silence on the workplace scandal currently enveloping her wife Ellen DeGeneres. In an Instagram post on Monday, de Rossi wrote, 'I Stand With Ellen. Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks.' The post was in response to a series of stories by BuzzFeed alleging rampant sexual misconduct on DeGeneres’ show. The stories have claimed that employees regularly 'faced racism, fear, and intimidation.
Brad Garrett is doubling down on a series of blistering allegations against Ellen DeGeneres. DeGeneres apologized to the staff of her talk show in a memo following numerous accounts of abuse. It came days after Warner Bros. TV began an internal investigation into the workplace misconduct claims. Many of the claims were outlined in a BuzzFeed report earlier this month, reports HuffPost. The news of these claims comes as a surprise to many who adore Ellen's bright persona.