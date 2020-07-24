Portia de Rossi standing by Ellen during TV show drama fall-out

Staff Says Ellen's Mistreatment Of Staff Is 'Common Knowledge'



Brad Garrett is doubling down on a series of blistering allegations against Ellen DeGeneres. DeGeneres apologized to the staff of her talk show in a memo following numerous accounts of abuse. It came days after Warner Bros. TV began an internal investigation into the workplace misconduct claims. Many of the claims were outlined in a BuzzFeed report earlier this month, reports HuffPost. The news of these claims comes as a surprise to many who adore Ellen's bright persona.

