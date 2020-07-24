Global  
 

Portia de Rossi standing by Ellen during TV show drama fall-out
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Portia de Rossi standing by Ellen during TV show drama fall-out

Portia de Rossi standing by Ellen during TV show drama fall-out

Portia de Rossi has declared her support for her wife Ellen DeGeneres as she fights multiple accusations of mistreatment from current and former The Ellen DeGeneres Show employees.

Portia de Rossi Stands With Ellen Over Toxic Workplace Allegations [Video]

Portia de Rossi Stands With Ellen Over Toxic Workplace Allegations

HuffPost reports actor Portia de Rossi has broken her silence on the workplace scandal currently enveloping her wife Ellen DeGeneres. In an Instagram post on Monday, de Rossi wrote, 'I Stand With Ellen. Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks.' The post was in response to a series of stories by BuzzFeed alleging rampant sexual misconduct on DeGeneres’ show. The stories have claimed that employees regularly 'faced racism, fear, and intimidation.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Ellen DeGeneres' home burgled [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres' home burgled

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's California mansion has been burgled, according to multiple reports.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

James Corden May reportedly replace Ellen DeGeneres [Video]

James Corden May reportedly replace Ellen DeGeneres

In July, former and current employees of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' came forward alleging that the show is riddled with favoritism.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published
Staff Says Ellen's Mistreatment Of Staff Is 'Common Knowledge' [Video]

Staff Says Ellen's Mistreatment Of Staff Is 'Common Knowledge'

Brad Garrett is doubling down on a series of blistering allegations against Ellen DeGeneres. DeGeneres apologized to the staff of her talk show in a memo following numerous accounts of abuse. It came days after Warner Bros. TV began an internal investigation into the workplace misconduct claims. Many of the claims were outlined in a BuzzFeed report earlier this month, reports HuffPost. The news of these claims comes as a surprise to many who adore Ellen's bright persona.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Portia de Rossi breaks silence following Ellen's talk show controversy [Video]

Portia de Rossi breaks silence following Ellen's talk show controversy

Portia de Rossi has urged people to "stand by" her wife Ellen Degeneres amid the allegations surrounding her talk show.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published
James Corden May Reportedly Replace Ellen DeGeneres [Video]

James Corden May Reportedly Replace Ellen DeGeneres

James Corden May Reportedly Replace Ellen DeGeneres In July, former and current employees of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' came forward alleging that the show is riddled with..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published
Ellen Ready To Ditch Show [Video]

Ellen Ready To Ditch Show

Ellen Degeneres may be ready to quit her talk show. Anonymous insiders at Telepictures said Ellen is ready quit. The NY Post reports that Degeneres is shocked in the wake of recent allegations about..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published