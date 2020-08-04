Aussie man, Reedy Kewlus, builds a DIY reflex punching bag made from basic materials, including two rolls of toilet paper, a PVC pipe, and a fibreboard, all for under $20 AUD.

Aussie man builds reflex punching bag using two rolls of toilet paper

Reedy told Newsflare: "I feel that many of the commercial products on the market are overpriced and can easily be made at home.

"Some of my DIY builds are quite elaborate, some succeed, and some fail.

I love making stuff, inventing stuff, and sharing my ideas with the world.

That's pretty much all there is to it." The footage was filmed in Ghan on June 29, 2019.