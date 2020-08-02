Tropical Storm Isaias Taking Aim At Mid-Atlantic Region
Laura Podesta reports Isaias made a direct hit on coastal Carolina late Monday night.
PJM Interconnection RT @DelmarvaConnect: As Tropical Storm Isaias heads toward our region, we are taking steps to prepare so we can respond to power outages sa… 15 minutes ago
PJM Interconnection RT @PepcoConnect: As Tropical Storm Isaias heads toward our region, we are taking steps to prepare so we can respond to power outages safel… 15 minutes ago
AG Kaiju #BlackLivesMatter Hey, I wonder if @realDonaldTrump is taking the weather seriously... Now that #HurricaneIsaias is hurtling towards… https://t.co/CUA5TluZDR 21 minutes ago
Lauren Keenan-Aradi RT @zackgreenwx: The core of #Isaias' energy will stay well to our west, but here why we're taking precautions. As the system gradually wea… 1 hour ago
Danny Tamayo RT @NYCMayor: We're not taking ANY chances when it comes to Tropical Storm Isaias. Vulnerable areas will be prepped for impact.
Emergency… 1 hour ago
WPXIJennifer Tomazic NOW at 5:30 AM on @WPXI: I'm taking you LIVE to Virginia and the Carolinas as @WPXIScott and I track Isaias and the… https://t.co/xNa2cOxO70 2 hours ago
Zack Green The core of #Isaias' energy will stay well to our west, but here why we're taking precautions. As the system gradua… https://t.co/chU4AXu1ub 2 hours ago
Cali Sports Fan MAMBA FOREVER RT @ABCWorldNews: STORM GAINING STRENGTH: Tropical Storm Isaias is taking aim at the Carolinas and could make landfall as a Category 1 hurr… 4 hours ago
Trees and roadsigns battered by strong winds as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches FloridaTrees and roadsigns are battered by strong winds in Daytona Beach as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Florida on August 2.
Middle River Bayfront residents prepare for Hurricane IsaiasAs Hurricane Isaias approaches the Baltimore region, people living along Chesapeake Bay in Middle River are preparing for what’s to come.
Tracking Isaias In Maryland: 7 P.M. Update From WJZTracking Isaias In Maryland: 7 P.M. Update From WJZ