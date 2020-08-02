Global  
 

Tropical Storm Isaias Taking Aim At Mid-Atlantic Region
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Laura Podesta reports Isaias made a direct hit on coastal Carolina late Monday night.

Threat to Florida eases as Isaias slated to remain tropical storm

Threat to Florida eases as Isaias slated to remain tropical storm Miami (AFP) Aug 2, 2020 Isaias roared closer to the Florida coast Sunday, threatening to bring...
Terra Daily - Published


Tropical Storm Isaias grazes Florida, heads up East Coast

Tropical Storm Isaias grazes Florida, heads up East Coast MIAMI, Aug 2 - The Florida coast looked set to avoid major damage late on Sunday with Tropical Storm...
WorldNews - Published


Tropical Storm Isaias spurs NYC to deploy temporary flood barriers, de Blasio says city 'not taking any chances'

Inflatable flood protection barriers were set up in Lower Manhattan on Monday as New York City...
FOXNews.com - Published


pjminterconnect

PJM Interconnection RT @DelmarvaConnect: As Tropical Storm Isaias heads toward our region, we are taking steps to prepare so we can respond to power outages sa… 15 minutes ago

pjminterconnect

PJM Interconnection RT @PepcoConnect: As Tropical Storm Isaias heads toward our region, we are taking steps to prepare so we can respond to power outages safel… 15 minutes ago

AG_Kaiju

AG Kaiju #BlackLivesMatter Hey, I wonder if @realDonaldTrump is taking the weather seriously... Now that #HurricaneIsaias is hurtling towards… https://t.co/CUA5TluZDR 21 minutes ago

laurenaradi

Lauren Keenan-Aradi RT @zackgreenwx: The core of #Isaias' energy will stay well to our west, but here why we're taking precautions. As the system gradually wea… 1 hour ago

DannyTamayo18

Danny Tamayo RT @NYCMayor: We're not taking ANY chances when it comes to Tropical Storm Isaias. Vulnerable areas will be prepped for impact. Emergency… 1 hour ago

JenniferTomazic

WPXIJennifer Tomazic NOW at 5:30 AM on @WPXI: I'm taking you LIVE to Virginia and the Carolinas as @WPXIScott and I track Isaias and the… https://t.co/xNa2cOxO70 2 hours ago

zackgreenwx

Zack Green The core of #Isaias' energy will stay well to our west, but here why we're taking precautions. As the system gradua… https://t.co/chU4AXu1ub 2 hours ago

LARamsFanTG400

Cali Sports Fan MAMBA FOREVER RT @ABCWorldNews: STORM GAINING STRENGTH: Tropical Storm Isaias is taking aim at the Carolinas and could make landfall as a Category 1 hurr… 4 hours ago


Trees and roadsigns battered by strong winds as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Florida [Video]

Trees and roadsigns battered by strong winds as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Florida

Trees and roadsigns are battered by strong winds in Daytona Beach as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Florida on August 2.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published
Middle River Bayfront residents prepare for Hurricane Isaias [Video]

Middle River Bayfront residents prepare for Hurricane Isaias

As Hurricane Isaias approaches the Baltimore region, people living along Chesapeake Bay in Middle River are preparing for what’s to come.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:49Published
Tracking Isaias In Maryland: 7 P.M. Update From WJZ [Video]

Tracking Isaias In Maryland: 7 P.M. Update From WJZ

Tracking Isaias In Maryland: 7 P.M. Update From WJZ

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 03:00Published