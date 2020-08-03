Nitish Kumar Recommends

Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:31s - Published
Nitish Kumar government wants to take political advantage of its CBI move in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Amid an ongoing war of words between the Maharashtra and Bihar government over CBI probe into late...
Zee News - Published

Sushant Singh Rajput's father requests Bihar government to transfer case to CBI

Sushant's cousin Neeraj Bablu, a BJP MLA from Bihar, has also spoken to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Nitish Kumar to request for a CBI probe

Sushant Singh Rajput's father Mr KK Singh filed an FIR recently against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna....
IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Sushant Singh death case: 'Hope that truth will come out', says Chirag Paswan after Bihar CM recommends CBI investigation [Video]

Sushant Singh death case: 'Hope that truth will come out', says Chirag Paswan after Bihar CM recommends CBI investigation

Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar has recommended CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on August 04. Speaking to ANI on it, president, Lok Janshakti Party, Chirag Paswan said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published
Sanjay Singh expresses sincere gratitude to CM Nitish Kumar for CBI enquiry [Video]

Sanjay Singh expresses sincere gratitude to CM Nitish Kumar for CBI enquiry

JD(U) Spokesperson Sanjay Singh reacted on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and said that they demand CBI investigation. Sanjay Singh said, "From the very start, we have been demanding CBI enquiry as..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:39Published
Sushant death case: Nitish govt letting Bihar Police get insulted, says Tejashwi Yadav [Video]

Sushant death case: Nitish govt letting Bihar Police get insulted, says Tejashwi Yadav

RJD Leader and main opposition leader in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, on August 03 reacted on the current situation of Bihar Police in alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput by saying that the Bihar..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:15Published