Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Task Force Member Doctor Birx Says Pandemic Has Entered New Phase
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Trump Task Force Member Doctor Birx Says Pandemic Has Entered New Phase

Trump Task Force Member Doctor Birx Says Pandemic Has Entered New Phase

Doctor Deborah Birx made the warnings during a Sunday interview on CNN's 'State of the Union'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Deborah Birx Deborah Birx American physician and diplomat

Covid 19 coronavirus: US turns on another expert, Deborah Birx, led by Nancy Pelosi

 The United States appears to be turning on another of its top coronavirus experts as it approaches five million infections and 160,000 deaths.For months,..
New Zealand Herald

Trump claims coronavirus is "receding," despite surge in cases

 A day after Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said the coronavirus is now "extraordinarily widespread," President Trump contradicted her,..
CBS News

Trump criticizes Dr. Birx after she issues dire coronavirus warning

 President Trump lashed out at Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx after she said the U.S. had entered a dangerous new phase of the pandemic. Mr...
CBS News

Behind the Trump administration's mixed messaging on coronavirus

 President Trump attacked White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx after she the country entered a new and "widespread" phase of the pandemic...
CBS News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Behind the Trump administration's mixed messaging on coronavirus

President Trump attacked White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx after she the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


Trump criticizes Dr. Birx after she issues dire coronavirus warning

President Trump lashed out at Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx after she said the...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

A Nasty Pandemic Side Effect: Murder [Video]

A Nasty Pandemic Side Effect: Murder

A new Wall Street Journal analysis reveals 36 of the United States' 50 largest cities have seen murder rates increase by double-digit percentages this year. A new Wall Street Journal analysis shows..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published
Pandemic Pummels Probability Of POTUS Beating Biden [Video]

Pandemic Pummels Probability Of POTUS Beating Biden

As the novel coronavirus pandemic grinds the American economy to a pulp, US President Donald Trump's popularity with voters has gone the same way. According to CNN, the national political landscape..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Trump labels Birx 'pathetic' in tweet [Video]

Trump labels Birx 'pathetic' in tweet

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump took a public swipe at White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx a day after she said infections from the virus were "extraordinarily widespread"..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:17Published