WMAR-2 News tracks Hurricane Isaias

Main story is over the ne6-12 hours as Isaias passesMain story is over the next6-12 hours as Isaias passesnorthward up the East Coast.Right now the center looks totrack near our southernMaryland zones later thismorning as it moves up theChesapeake Bay.

Forecast wasnot significantly altered, withwinds gusting to tropical stormforce back to I-95 andsustained near the bay.

Thus,tropical storm warnings werenot changed.

Winds will onlystart to increase near dawnfrom south to north, withstrongest winds near and justafter the center passes.

Withguidance now firmly keeping theheavy rain east of the BlueRidge, the flash flood watchwas cut back in the west, andmay need more trimming.

Stillexpect heaviest rain to fallnear or just east of I-95corridor, just west of thecenter track.

Near and justeast of the center track, atornado threat remains, and atornado watch is out untilnoon.

By later this afternoon,2 or 3 PM, the system lookslikely to have cleared ourregion with partial clearingand a gusty northwest wind.Some stray instability showersmay develop on the back side,but overall, a much nicerafternoon than morning withhighs in the 80s.

Quiet weathershould ensue behind the systemtonight, with stray stormsdissipating.

Lows in the 60s tolow 70