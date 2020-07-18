Global  
 

Dwayne Johnson buying XFL American football league
Dwayne Johnson buying XFL American football league

Dwayne Johnson buying XFL American football league

Dwayne Johnson has agreed to a deal that will make him co-owner of the revamped XFL American football league after buying out his old WWE boss Vince McMahon.

