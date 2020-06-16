Meghan Markle Turns 39
The former Duchess of Sussex turns thirty nine, in the same year her son Archie turned one, she left the royal family for the US, and narrated a documentary for Disney+.
Meghan Markle fans prepare charity fund to celebrate her birthdayThe Duchess of Sussex turns 39 years old on August 4 and fans are looking to help Meghan celebrate the occasion with donations through social media.