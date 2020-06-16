Meghan Markle Turns 39

The former Duchess of Sussex turns thirty nine, in the same year her son Archie turned one, she left the royal family for the US, and narrated a documentary for Disney+.



Related videos from verified sources Midmorning With Aundrea - July 29, 2020 (Part 1)



(Part 1 of 2) Many non-profits are finding it difficult to survive during the pandemic. And on today's "As the Page Turns", author BJ Hyman talks about novels that will move you. And a new book is.. Credit: WCBI Published 6 days ago Meghan Markle fans prepare charity fund to celebrate her birthday



The Duchess of Sussex turns 39 years old on August 4 and fans are looking to help Meghan celebrate the occasion with donations through social media. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:40 Published on June 16, 2020