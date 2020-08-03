Microsoft Confirms Talks to Buy TikTok in America

|
|
Microsoft American technology company
Google’s Pixel conundrum and Microsoft’s TikTok conundrumPhoto by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
Hi everybody. I’m back to writing this newsletter after some time off and somehow, magically, still somewhat..
The Verge
Microsoft’s operations will be zero waste by 2030Microsoft plans to stop generating trash from its operations by 2030, the company announced today. It also pledged to stop using single-use plastics in its..
The Verge
US should get a very large percentage of TikTok sale proceeds: TrumpWashington, Aug 4 (PTI) President Donald Trump has demanded that the US treasury should get a substantial chunk of the TikTok sale proceeds, as he set September..
WorldNews
Donald Trump: US Treasury should get cut of TikTok dealThe president's comments come after Microsoft said it is in talks to buy the app's US business.
BBC News
ByteDance Chinese multinational internet technology company
Trump flips on TikTok, urges big U.S. sales cut
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:38Published
Trump sets deadline for TikTok sale or shutdown
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:52Published
Trump threatens that TikTok will ‘close down’ on September 15th unless an American company buys itBased on wallpaper by Michael Gillett (Wallpaper Hub)
President Donald Trump claims that TikTok will “be out of business in the United States” on..
The Verge
|
|
|
