Microsoft Confirms Talks to Buy TikTok in America
Microsoft Confirms Talks to Buy TikTok in America

Microsoft Confirms Talks to Buy TikTok in America

On Sunday, Microsoft confirmed it has been in communication with tech company ByteDance to purchase the social media app.

Google’s Pixel conundrum and Microsoft’s TikTok conundrum

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Hi everybody. I’m back to writing this newsletter after some time off and somehow, magically, still somewhat..
The Verge

Microsoft’s operations will be zero waste by 2030 

 Microsoft plans to stop generating trash from its operations by 2030, the company announced today. It also pledged to stop using single-use plastics in its..
The Verge

US should get a very large percentage of TikTok sale proceeds: Trump

 Washington, Aug 4 (PTI) President Donald Trump has demanded that the US treasury should get a substantial chunk of the TikTok sale proceeds, as he set September..
WorldNews

Donald Trump: US Treasury should get cut of TikTok deal

 The president's comments come after Microsoft said it is in talks to buy the app's US business.
BBC News

Trump flips on TikTok, urges big U.S. sales cut [Video]

Trump flips on TikTok, urges big U.S. sales cut

[NFA] Just a few days after President Donald Trump said he was considering banning China's TikTok in the United States, Trump reversed course on Monday, saying the U.S. should receive a "substantial portion" of the sales price. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:38Published
Trump sets deadline for TikTok sale or shutdown [Video]

Trump sets deadline for TikTok sale or shutdown

President Donald Trump has set a deadline of September 15 for TikTok, thepopular Chinese-owned video app, to be sold to a US company or he will shut itdown in the States. He predicted a deal would be made as while the app was a"great asset", it was not a great asset in the US if it did not havegovernment approval. Microsoft confirmed on Sunday night it is in talks withChinese company ByteDance, which owns TikTok, to acquire the US arm.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:52Published

Trump threatens that TikTok will ‘close down’ on September 15th unless an American company buys it

 Based on wallpaper by Michael Gillett (Wallpaper Hub)

President Donald Trump claims that TikTok will “be out of business in the United States” on..
The Verge

