Duterte reimposes coronavirus lockdown as he criticises doctors
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Duterte reimposes coronavirus lockdown as he criticises doctors

Duterte reimposes coronavirus lockdown as he criticises doctors

Philippine president orders restrictions in Manila, neighbouring provinces affecting as many as 25 million people.

Rodrigo Duterte Rodrigo Duterte Filipino politician and the 16th President of the Philippines

Philippines losing virus war, doctors warn Duterte

 Dozens of doctors’ groups on Saturday warned that the Philippines was losing the coronavirus fight, urging President Rodrigo Duterte to tighten a recently..
WorldNews

Philippines extends COVID-19 restrictions, makes vaccine pledge

 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday extended novel coronavirus restrictions in the capital, Manila, until mid-August and said the country would be..
WorldNews

Philippine President declares holiday on Eid al-Adha

 JAKARTA, July 30 -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday declared July 31 a national holiday to celebrate Eid al-Adha,...
WorldNews

Philippines: deadliest country in Asia for land defenders

 The Philippines was the deadliest country in Asia for land and environmental defenders again last year while slipping to second most dangerous in the world..
WorldNews

Philippines Philippines Country in Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Millions return to lockdown in Philippines

 A strict curb on movements has been re-imposed in the capital Manila after a surge in Covid infections.
BBC News
Philippines closes in on Indonesia for most SE Asian COVID-19 cases [Video]

Philippines closes in on Indonesia for most SE Asian COVID-19 cases

The Philippines has reported more than 3,200 new coronavirus infections, pushing it close to Indonesia as the worst-hit county in Southeast Asia.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:27Published

Philippine capital returning to lockdown as virus surges

 MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has agreed to place the capital and outlying provinces back under a lockdown after medical groups warned..
WorldNews

When Should the US Go to War?

 The U.S. is the most militarized and warlike nation on earth. Most Americans don’t think of their nation that way. Indeed, stating this fact often generates..
WorldNews

Manila Manila Capital and chief port of the Philippines

Hundreds rally in Manila ahead of Duterte's annual speech

 MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Hundreds of protesters in the Philippine capital marched and staged motorcades Monday against a new anti-terror law and other issues..
WorldNews

