Duterte reimposes coronavirus lockdown as he criticises doctors

Philippine president orders restrictions in Manila , neighbouring provinces affecting as many as 25 million people.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Hundreds of protesters in the Philippine capital marched and staged motorcades Monday against a new anti-terror law and other issues..

The U.S. is the most militarized and warlike nation on earth. Most Americans don’t think of their nation that way. Indeed, stating this fact often generates..

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has agreed to place the capital and outlying provinces back under a lockdown after medical groups warned..

Philippines closes in on Indonesia for most SE Asian COVID-19 cases The Philippines has reported more than 3,200 new coronavirus infections, pushing it close to Indonesia as the worst-hit county in Southeast Asia.

A strict curb on movements has been re-imposed in the capital Manila after a surge in Covid infections.

The Philippines was the deadliest country in Asia for land and environmental defenders again last year while slipping to second most dangerous in the world..

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday extended novel coronavirus restrictions in the capital, Manila, until mid-August and said the country would be..

Dozens of doctors’ groups on Saturday warned that the Philippines was losing the coronavirus fight, urging President Rodrigo Duterte to tighten a recently..

Filipino politician and the 16th President of the Philippines

Rodrigo Duterte Filipino politician and the 16th President of the Philippines