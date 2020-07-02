Duterte reimposes coronavirus lockdown as he criticises doctors

|
|
Rodrigo Duterte Filipino politician and the 16th President of the Philippines
Philippines losing virus war, doctors warn DuterteDozens of doctors’ groups on Saturday warned that the Philippines was losing the coronavirus fight, urging President Rodrigo Duterte to tighten a recently..
WorldNews
Philippines extends COVID-19 restrictions, makes vaccine pledgePhilippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday extended novel coronavirus restrictions in the capital, Manila, until mid-August and said the country would be..
WorldNews
Philippine President declares holiday on Eid al-AdhaJAKARTA, July 30 -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday declared July 31 a national holiday to celebrate Eid al-Adha,...
WorldNews
Philippines: deadliest country in Asia for land defendersThe Philippines was the deadliest country in Asia for land and environmental defenders again last year while slipping to second most dangerous in the world..
WorldNews
Philippines Country in Southeast Asia
Coronavirus: Millions return to lockdown in PhilippinesA strict curb on movements has been re-imposed in the capital Manila after a surge in Covid infections.
BBC News
Philippines closes in on Indonesia for most SE Asian COVID-19 cases
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:27Published
Philippine capital returning to lockdown as virus surgesMANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has agreed to place the capital and outlying provinces back under a lockdown after medical groups warned..
WorldNews
When Should the US Go to War?The U.S. is the most militarized and warlike nation on earth. Most Americans don’t think of their nation that way. Indeed, stating this fact often generates..
WorldNews
Manila Capital and chief port of the Philippines
Hundreds rally in Manila ahead of Duterte's annual speechMANILA, Philippines (AP) — Hundreds of protesters in the Philippine capital marched and staged motorcades Monday against a new anti-terror law and other issues..
WorldNews
|
|
|
