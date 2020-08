Penguins 6.6K Goes Virtual Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:44s - Published 10 minutes ago Penguins 6.6K Goes Virtual Several thousand people have signed up to take part in the virtual 6.6K that benefits charity, KDKA's Celina Pompeani reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this