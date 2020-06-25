Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu meets doctors treating CM BS Yediyurappa, LoP Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on August 04 held a meeting with doctors of Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah are admitted at the hospital after testing positive of COVID-19.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu informed that Chief Minister is asymptomatic.

His condition is stable and is responding to the treatment.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has high fever and doctors are treating him.