Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu meets doctors treating CM BS Yediyurappa, LoP Siddaramaiah

While speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on July 09, the Health and Family Welfare Minister of Karnataka, B Sriramulu spoke about plans to increase number of labs and technicians in the state. He said, "We have 72 labs where COVID-19 tests are conducted. They are under pressure with increased number of tests. When lab technicians are quarantined, it gets difficult to complete work." "So we are considering increasing number of labs technicians," Health Minister added.
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on June 25 said the COVID-19 situation in the state is under control and there's no community transmission. Sriramulu said, "We're working with the CM. We took opinion from experts. They are of the opinion that people from outside are coming to Bengaluru so number of cases are increasing here." The Health Minister further said that lockdown has been implemented at four locations in Bengaluru. "More testing is being done in these locations. We have also made arrangements to test senior citizens," he added.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. On Monday, Yediyurappa’s daughter also tested positive. The Karnataka CM in hospital and stable. He was advised by doctors to get admitted. The Karnataka CM has also asked people who met him recently to get themselves tested. Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus. Shah is the first union cabinet minister to get infected. Shah had also attended the recent cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Home Minister was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after being advised by the doctors. Shah had shared the news on Twitter. On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was also infected. Purohit was asked to home-quarantine by the doctors after he showed mild symptoms of coronavirus
With some of the top political leaders, including home minister Amit Shah and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the focus is back on the spike in the number of infection which have now crossed the 18-lakh mark. Meanwhile, a blame game has ensued between the Mumbai and Bihar police after a top cop from the eastern state was sent into quarantine in Mumbai. Top stories with Vikram Chandra in this Editorji evening playlist.
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram tested positive for COVID-19. Junior Chidambaram experiencing mild symptoms and is under home quarantine. Earlier on August 02, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa also tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID.
