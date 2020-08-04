JTS Mortgage Minute 08/04/20 - Economic Growth

To start your home-buying process started, call JTS today at 662-329-9090.

As rates continue to drop, refinance applications are predicted to continue to increase in volume.

Good morning, i?m jeff farnham.

As rates continue to decline, refinance applications are predicted to continue to increase in volume.

Meanwhile, fannie mae?s economic and strategic research group states that a faster-than- expected pace of recovery in the second quarter contributed to an improvement in expectations for a full-year 2020 economic growth.

The esr predicts that residential fixed investments will grow significantly in third quarter.

The group also notes that the housing market continues to show remarkable strength.

Research shows consumer spending is stronger than forecasted.

Therefore, it is predicted that home sales will be driven by the reduced inventory and sellers?

Confidence to list their homes.

This economy?s anticipated recovery pattern is predicted to slow to a more modest growth rate as opposed to its now rapid pace.

It is a seller?s market as the demand for homes continues.

Historically as homebuying season progresses it typically is not unusual to see homes experience a price reduction the longer they are listed.

However, due to the current housing market?s low inventory, many sellers are not as likely to lower their asking price.

A market that was predicted to be in the buyer?s favor has resulted in homes pending quickly but has less price drops than we have seen in previous seasons.

With the market being in the seller?s favor this year, you don?t want to miss out on your dream home.

This is why getting prequalified is important.

Sellers are likely to accept a prequalified offer over one that is not prequalified.

Visit our website or text jts to 33655 for our prequal app.

Once you submit your application, one of our loan officers will review your information and conduct a follow- up as soon as possible.

You can also call us, and we will answer any questions you may have.

Jts & co.

Believes that communication is key.

As the housing market continues to thrive into the late summer season, we want to help you find your right home.

My staff and i work hard to help you get the home of your dreams. we are a trusted local business with years of experience and take pride in helping families become home- owners.

Jts & co.

Will tailor your mortgage to fit your financial needs and goals best.

We understand that there is more to getting a mortgage than