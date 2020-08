Val Kilmer had to "figure out a way to communicate" again after undergoing a tracheotomy following his battle with throat cancer.



Related videos from verified sources PAYDIRT movie (2020) - Val Kilmer, Luke Goss



PAYDIRT movie trailer (2020) - Plot synopsis: A parolee teams up with his old crew determined to find a buried bag of cash stolen five years ago from a DEA bust gone bad, while being tracked by a.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:00 Published on July 9, 2020 What Are Val Kilmer's Greatest Roles?



Val Kilmer has made all kinds of movies throughout his long career. Gizmodo made a list of his most iconic parts. Batman Forever. The Island of Doctor Moreau. Real Geniuses. Willow. The.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published on June 24, 2020 Val Kilmer Says His Breakup With Daryl Hannah Was 'By Far the Most Painful of All'



Daryl Hannah sure made a splash in Val Kilmer's heart.The actor has dated his fair share of A-list actresses but Daryl Hannah is the one that got away. Tune in to find out what the #DishNation hosts.. Credit: Dish Nation Duration: 01:44 Published on June 23, 2020