Watch: Bihar govt recommends CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bihar government recommended a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

CM Nitish Kumar said the decision was take after Rajput’s father KK Singh met state police chief.

Singh had also met Kumar seeking CBI investigation in the case.

A PIL has been filed before Bombay HC in this regard.

The hearing, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed due to heavy rains in Mumbai.

On Monday, actor’s father said he had filed a complaint with Mumbai police in February.

In his complaint, Singh claimed that his son’s life was in danger.

The revelation came as Singh filed an FIR with Patna police where he alleged Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death.

In a self-made video, Singh alleged the accused in actor's death case is on the loose.

An FIR was registered by Bihar Police on Singh's complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections of IPC including abetment of suicide.

Bihar Police started the investigation and dispatched a team to Mumbai.

So far, Bihar Police recorded statements of Sushant’s friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani, actor's sister, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, director Rumi Jaffrey, his cook, friends and doctor.