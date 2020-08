Dixons Carphone to axe 800 jobs in store management shake-up

Currys PC World owner Dixons Carphone is to cut 800 jobs in an overhaul of itsstaffing structure.

The company said the shake-up will see it create a“flatter management structure” as it adapts to online sales.

Dixons Carphonesaid it will remove retail manager, assistant manager and team leader roles,introducing new sales manager, customer experience manager and operationalexcellence manager positions.