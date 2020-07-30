They have crossed 'laxman rekha': Punjab Congress chief on party MPs asking CBI, ED probe

Sunil Jakhar, Punjab Congress president on August 4 reacted on party's two Rajya Sabha members, who demanded CBI and Enforcement Directorate probe against their own party, which is in power in the state.
He said that Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo have crossed the 'laxman Rekha' and Congress party cannot afford to have such members who are trying to bite its own hand which is feeding them.
"I believe Congress party cannot afford to have such members who are trying to bite the hand which is feeding them.
They have crossed 'Laxman Rekha' (line of self restraint) by going to governor and seeking CBI and ED probe against their own govt," said Jakhar.
Recently, Congress Rajya Sabha members from Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo wrote letter to the Governor asking CBI and ED probe into production of illegal liquor in the state.
Bihar government recommended a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case. CM Nitish Kumar said the decision was take after Rajput’s father KK Singh met state police chief. Singh had also met Kumar seeking CBI investigation in the case. A PIL has been filed before Bombay HC in this regard. The hearing, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed due to heavy rains in Mumbai. On Monday, actor’s father said he had filed a complaint with Mumbai police in February. In his complaint, Singh claimed that his son’s life was in danger. The revelation came as Singh filed an FIR with Patna police where he alleged Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death. In a self-made video, Singh alleged the accused in actor's death case is on the loose. An FIR was registered by Bihar Police on Singh's complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections of IPC including abetment of suicide. Bihar Police started the investigation and dispatched a team to Mumbai. So far, Bihar Police recorded statements of Sushant’s friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani, actor's sister, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, director Rumi Jaffrey, his cook, friends and doctor.
While speaking to ANI in Patna on August 04, the leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Tejashwi Yadav spoke on Bihar government recommending Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "RJD was the first party to demand CBI probe, we strongly raised this demand in the state assembly also." "A court-monitored CBI probe would be better," Yadav added.
Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar has recommended CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on August 04. Speaking to ANI on it, president, Lok Janshakti Party, Chirag Paswan said, "See, better late than never. I have talked to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar today morning and even in the telephonic conversation, he had signaled about CBI investigation in the case. Bihar Police is investigating in the case, FIR has registered in Bihar so they have all the rights to recommend CBI investigation. After, CM's recommendation, we hope that in CBI investigation, the truth will come out. Everyone wanted CBI investigation in the matter. I am very happy that CM has decided this."
Hanuman Chalisa recital was organised at former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath's residence in Bhopal on August 04. It was organised ahead of Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony, which is scheduled on August 05. Kamal Nath said, "We are sending 11 silver bricks to Ayodhya from the people of Madhya Pradesh, they were bought with donations from Congress members. It's a historic day (tomorrow) for which entire country was waiting. Hanuman Chalisa recital was done for welfare of the state's people."
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on August 2 staged a protest in front of a civil hospital in Tarn Taran over hooch tragedy case. The protestors demanded resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann also reached civil hospital and met to the patients and family members of the deceased. He slammed the CM Singh and demanded CBI probe. Hooch tragedy claimed at least 86 lives. Most of the deceased are from Tarn Taran, which accounts for 63 deaths, followed by Amritsar Rural at 12 and Gurdaspur (Batala) at 11. The Punjab Police has arrested 17 more people in a "massive crackdown" spanning more than 100 raids. The total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 25, the police said.
In a major crackdown, spurious liquor has so far claimed 86 lives in three districts of Punjab including Tarn Taran, Amritsar Rural and Gurdaspur. As the tragedy is unfolding, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 25. Most of the deceased are from Tarn Taran, which accounts for 63 deaths, followed by Amritsar Rural at 12 and Gurdaspur at 11. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced Rs 2-lakh compensation each to the families of the deceased in the hooch tragedy. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asked Punjab government to hand over illicit liquor tragedy case to CBI.
The mortal remains of Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh being taken to a crematorium in Delhi. His mortal remains were taken from his Chhatarpur residence to a crematorium on August 03. Amar Singh, 64, passed away at a Singapore hospital on August 01. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid last respects to Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh at the his residence in Delhi's Chhatarpur on August 03. Rajnath Singh also met his family members. Amar Singh, 64, passed away at a Singapore hospital on August 01. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months.
While speaking to ANI in the national capital, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Jharkhand's Godda constituency, Dr Nishikant Dubey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "The move to quarantine Bihar officials probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is wrong. This shows that there is something suspicious." "National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) must probe the matter. It is high time now, Centre should intervene," BJP MP added.
Facing a probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty has now broken her silence over the allegations. She said that she has absolute faith in God and the country's judiciary. She also lashed out at the media and said that she has refrained from commenting on the advice of her lawyers. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's relative alleged that the Maharashtra police is not sincerely probing the case and said they have no faith in them. The actor's kin said that all they have done till now is mere formality and they want to brush the case under the carpet. This even as the Enforcement Directorate lodged a money laundering case in the actor's death case based on the FIR filed by the actor's father. The chorus for a CBI probe into the case is also growing with each passing day. Now, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has also sought a CBI probe into the case and said that Chirag Paswan had even raised the issue with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray. Watch the full video for the details.
