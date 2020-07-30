They have crossed 'laxman rekha': Punjab Congress chief on party MPs asking CBI, ED probe

Sunil Jakhar, Punjab Congress president on August 4 reacted on party's two Rajya Sabha members, who demanded CBI and Enforcement Directorate probe against their own party, which is in power in the state.

He said that Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo have crossed the 'laxman Rekha' and Congress party cannot afford to have such members who are trying to bite its own hand which is feeding them.

They have crossed 'Laxman Rekha' (line of self restraint) by going to governor and seeking CBI and ED probe against their own govt," said Jakhar.

Recently, Congress Rajya Sabha members from Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo wrote letter to the Governor asking CBI and ED probe into production of illegal liquor in the state.