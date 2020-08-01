Global  
 

Sushant was murdered, Maharashtra govt trying to save culprit: BJP's Narayan Rane

Sushant was murdered, Maharashtra govt trying to save culprit: BJP's Narayan Rane

New layers are opening in Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case every day.

On August 04, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recommended CBI probe into the matter, after deceased actor's father met and requested for investigation by central agency.

At the same day, Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane alleged that the Udhav Thakeray government is trying to hide facts and trying to save someone, who are involved in Sushant's death.

He also said that Rajput didn't commit suicide and the Maharashtra government is not paying attention to the case.

"Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide.

He was murdered.

Maharashtra government is trying to save someone.

It is not paying attention to the case," said Rane.

Watch: Bihar govt recommends CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death [Video]

Watch: Bihar govt recommends CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bihar government recommended a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case. CM Nitish Kumar said the decision was take after Rajput’s father KK Singh met state police chief. Singh had also met Kumar seeking CBI investigation in the case. A PIL has been filed before Bombay HC in this regard. The hearing, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed due to heavy rains in Mumbai. On Monday, actor’s father said he had filed a complaint with Mumbai police in February. In his complaint, Singh claimed that his son’s life was in danger. The revelation came as Singh filed an FIR with Patna police where he alleged Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death. In a self-made video, Singh alleged the accused in actor's death case is on the loose. An FIR was registered by Bihar Police on Singh's complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections of IPC including abetment of suicide. Bihar Police started the investigation and dispatched a team to Mumbai. So far, Bihar Police recorded statements of Sushant’s friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani, actor's sister, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, director Rumi Jaffrey, his cook, friends and doctor.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:31Published
Quarantining officer clearly means they want to disable Patna police investigation: Sushant father's lawyer [Video]

Quarantining officer clearly means they want to disable Patna police investigation: Sushant father's lawyer

Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, Vikas Singh reacted on Bihar Government's recommendation of giving Sushant's death case to CBI. He said, "I don't think any state government would have quarantined an enforcement officer. Quarantining of a police officer clearly means they want to disable or obstruct the investigation by Patna police." "Basically, Mumbai Police is buying time to ensure that the evidence gets destroyed. So we decided that this matter should be given to CBI and Nitish Kumar had earlier promised that if the father wants a CBI probe, it will be handed it over to CBI," Vikas Singh added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

2 Indian nationals abducted in Afghanistan by Taliban in 2018 set to return to India

 These were among the 7 Indians working for Maharashtra based KEC International Limited who were kidnapped in May 2018.
DNA
Mumbai Police closed all communication channels with us which indicates something is wrong in Sushant's case: Bihar DGP [Video]

Mumbai Police closed all communication channels with us which indicates something is wrong in Sushant's case: Bihar DGP

While speaking to ANI in Patna on August 04, the DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "They have forcibly quarantined an IPS officer. If Maharashtra government is proud of their police, then tell us what they have done in 50 days after death of Sushant Singh Rajput." "Mumbai has closed all communication channels with us. This indicates that something is wrong," Bihar DGP added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:14Published

Shun BJP's hospitality, police security to hold talks: Randeep Surjewala on Congress MLAs staying at Manesar resort [Video]

Shun BJP's hospitality, police security to hold talks: Randeep Surjewala on Congress MLAs staying at Manesar resort

Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala on Congress MLAs staying at the resort in Manesar said that they should return to the party. Randeep Surjewala said, "The Congress MLAs who are staying at the resort in Manesar should shun the hospitality and police security of the BJP govt in Haryana and return to the party, then we can hold talks."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Ram belongs to all, not a 'bapauti' of BJP, says Uma Bharti; gets 'thank you' note from Digvijaya Singh

 Uma Bharti has said that Lord Ram was nobody's "property" and the deity belonged to all irrespective of faith. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh thanked the..
DNA

Sushant death case: Nitish govt letting Bihar Police get insulted, says Tejashwi Yadav [Video]

Sushant death case: Nitish govt letting Bihar Police get insulted, says Tejashwi Yadav

RJD Leader and main opposition leader in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, on August 03 reacted on the current situation of Bihar Police in alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput by saying that the Bihar government is letting state police get insulted. Yadav sarcastically demanded state government to demand CBI enquiry in the case. "Centre and Home Ministry have all powers, they must intervene. This double-engine government should demand CBI inquiry and request Home Minister. It shouldn't be politicised, we're with Rajput's family," said Yadav. Yadav also slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar government in the Bihar Assembly over COVID-19 situation. He said that all the public representatives should go in their respective areas and review the situation with the officers and give right feedback to the state government.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:15Published
Sushant death case: 'Rhea Chakraborty is under our watch', says Bihar Police team [Video]

Sushant death case: 'Rhea Chakraborty is under our watch', says Bihar Police team

In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput alleged suicide case, Bihar Police visited Bandra Police Station on August 1. The police are probing the alleged suicide of the deceased actor. On being asked if they'll question Rhea Chakraborty, Inspector Kaisar Alam said, "It is not needed right now. She is under our watch." An FIR (First Information Report) was filed by Rajput's father, KK Singh, against actor Rhea Chakraborty in connection with actor's death case under several sections including abetment of suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

