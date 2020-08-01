Sushant was murdered, Maharashtra govt trying to save culprit: BJP's Narayan Rane

New layers are opening in Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case every day.

On August 04, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recommended CBI probe into the matter, after deceased actor's father met and requested for investigation by central agency.

At the same day, Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane alleged that the Udhav Thakeray government is trying to hide facts and trying to save someone, who are involved in Sushant's death.

He also said that Rajput didn't commit suicide and the Maharashtra government is not paying attention to the case.

"Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide.

He was murdered.

Maharashtra government is trying to save someone.

It is not paying attention to the case," said Rane.