Dr. Sue Feldman, University of Alabama at Birmingham

WAAY 31's Marie Waxel and Pat Simon talk with Dr. Sue Feldman of the University of Alabama at Birmingham about the contact racing aspect of the Guidesafe app

Joining us to discuss the contact tracing aspect of guidesafe app for college students is dr. sue feldman with u-a-b.

Dr. feldman - good morning we just mentioned, there are varying components of the overall guidesafe platform.

Exposure notification is the one of them.

Walk us through how that works?

You get an alert?

Then what?

What's the process if the app shows you have been in contact with another person with coronavirus?

Does it peg your name saying you must go in to test?

What happens if you don't test?

And how does it know you have been in contact with someone within six feet for 15 minutes or more?

This is mandatory?

Or voluntary?

If voluntary, seems like there will be gaps in tracing?

How are those gaps accounted for?

What about those who may be concerned about their privacy?

How do they know it doen not access their personal information?

We reported to our audience a report from baylor university from dr. peter hortez, dean of tropical medicine who said "coronavirus cases are rising so rapidly, that we cannot even do contact tracing anymore.

I don't see how it's possible to even do that," - the epidemic is out of control in the southern part of the united states.

Now what do you tell folks who listened to that report that contact tracing does in fact work?

Dr. sue feldman with the university of alabama at birmingham.

Thanks for being with