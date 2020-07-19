Global  
 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in profile
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in profile

Arsenal will be desperate to keep hold of their star striker Pierre-EmerickAubameyang this summer after his starring role in their FA Cup success.

Take aglance at the Gabonese striker's rise to prominence.

Arsenal in 'advanced' talks for Coutinho - Thursday's gossip

 Arsenal in "advanced" talks with Coutinho, Gunners make three-year deal offer to Willian, Tottenham ready to sell Aurier, plus more.
BBC News
The highs and lows of Alexis Sanchez's Premier League career [Video]

Alexis Sanchez is set to a sign a permanent deal with Inter Milan, ending hisunhappy spell with Manchester United. Here, we look at the Chilean's career inEngland of mostly highs at Arsenal and lows at United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published
Arsenal to sack 55 staff as COVID-19 hits revenues [Video]

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF EMIRATES STADIUM EXTERIORS / COACH MIKEL ARTETA WITH ARSENAL SHIRT AT PRESENTATION / ARSENAL TRAINING SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (FILE - MARCH 13, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:46Published

Arsenal plan to make 55 staff redundant because of coronavirus pandemic

 Arsenal plan to make 55 staff redundant because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
BBC News

Arsenal to make 55 staff redundant because of coronavirus pandemic

 Arsenal plan to make 55 staff redundant because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
BBC News

Aubameyang coy over Arsenal future after FA Cup triumph

 LONDON – Arsenal hot shot striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remained coy over his future at the Emirates Stadium after leading the Gunners to FA Cup glory...
WorldNews
Mikel Arteta lauds praise on FA Cup final hero Aubameyang [Video]

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was full of praise for his side and his topgoalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after they won the 2020 FA Cup, beatingChelsea 2-1 at an empty Wembley Stadium.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:55Published
Aubameyang double helps Arsenal beat Chelsea for 14th FA Cup trophy [Video]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores twice as Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final as Mikel Arteta earns first trophy as the Gunners manager.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:45Published

Aubameyang 'would cost zillions to replace' - but will he stay at Arsenal?

 Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would "cost zillions to replace" and manager Mikel Arteta wants to "build his squad around him" so will he stay?
BBC News

FA Cup final: The Wembley showpiece that deserved so much more

 As Arsenal beat Chelsea to lift the FA Cup behind closed doors, BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty reflects on a surreal experience.
BBC News

PantheonW

pantheon.world🏛 Trending: Pierre-Emerick Emiliano François Aubameyang is a professional footballer who plays as a forward and is th… https://t.co/uylzpnY99U 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sanderson: Keeping Aubameyang is key [Video]

Former Arsenal forward Lianne Sanderson says it is vital the club keeps hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after winning the FA Cup.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:26Published
Premier League top scorer: Who won the golden boot? [Video]

A look at the final standing in the race for the Premier League golden boot asJamie Vardy pips Danny Ings and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the title

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay [Video]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a match-winning brace to beat Manchester City and seal Arsenal’s place in the FA Cup final – and head coach Mikel Arteta hopes such nights can convince the forward to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published