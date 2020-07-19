Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in profile

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England
Arsenal in 'advanced' talks for Coutinho - Thursday's gossipArsenal in "advanced" talks with Coutinho, Gunners make three-year deal offer to Willian, Tottenham ready to sell Aurier, plus more.
BBC News
The highs and lows of Alexis Sanchez's Premier League career
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26Published
Arsenal to sack 55 staff as COVID-19 hits revenues
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:46Published
Arsenal plan to make 55 staff redundant because of coronavirus pandemicArsenal plan to make 55 staff redundant because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
BBC News
Arsenal to make 55 staff redundant because of coronavirus pandemicArsenal plan to make 55 staff redundant because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
BBC News
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal FC footballer
Aubameyang coy over Arsenal future after FA Cup triumphLONDON – Arsenal hot shot striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remained coy over his future at the Emirates Stadium after leading the Gunners to FA Cup glory...
WorldNews
Mikel Arteta lauds praise on FA Cup final hero Aubameyang
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:55Published
Aubameyang double helps Arsenal beat Chelsea for 14th FA Cup trophy
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:45Published
Aubameyang 'would cost zillions to replace' - but will he stay at Arsenal?Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would "cost zillions to replace" and manager Mikel Arteta wants to "build his squad around him" so will he stay?
BBC News
Gabon Equatorial country in West Africa
FA Cup Annual knockout football competition in English football
FA Cup final: The Wembley showpiece that deserved so much moreAs Arsenal beat Chelsea to lift the FA Cup behind closed doors, BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty reflects on a surreal experience.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources