Amnesty Report Finds 125 Times Police Violated Human Rights When Responding to Protestors
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Amnesty Report Finds 125 Times Police Violated Human Rights When Responding to Protestors

Amnesty Report Finds 125 Times Police Violated Human Rights When Responding to Protestors

The group Amnesty International found that U.S. police committed 125 human rights violations as they responded to social justice protests around the country.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

0
