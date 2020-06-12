Amnesty Report Finds 125 Times Police Violated Human Rights When Responding to Protestors

The group Amnesty International found that U.S. police committed 125 human rights violations as they responded to social justice protests around the country.



Related videos from verified sources Amnesty calls for justice for protesters killed in DRC



A new report by the human rights organisation found Congolese security forces 'brutally and systematically cracked down on protesters' between 2015 and 2018. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:00 Published on June 23, 2020 Report: Black people face discrimination in France



The National Consultative Commission on Human Rights also says police must be better trained to handle racist disputes. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Published on June 23, 2020 Tech Report: Microsoft says no to facial recognition for police



Microsoft says it will not sell facial recognition to American police departments until there is a national law 'grounded in human rights. Jane King reports. Credit: WMGT Published on June 12, 2020