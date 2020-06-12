Amnesty Report Finds 125 Times Police Violated Human Rights When Responding to Protestors
The group Amnesty International found that U.S. police committed 125 human rights violations as they responded to social justice protests around the country.
Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
Andy Vermaut Amnesty Report Finds 125 Times Police Violated Human Rights When Responding to Protestors - MSN Money https://t.co/eostFMYcgo 21 hours ago
Joseph G. Brandtner Amnesty Report Finds 125 Times Police Violated Human Rights When Responding to Protestors https://t.co/RPPrCyywMx 1 day ago
The Premium Television Networks (tm) Premium News > Police violated human rights of #GeorgeFloyd protesters 125 times, Amnesty International report finds https://t.co/4MQhvLS3ch 1 day ago
mcathcart Police violated human rights of George Floyd protesters 125 times, Amnesty International report finds https://t.co/HZndauyxro 6 days ago
Amnesty calls for justice for protesters killed in DRCA new report by the human rights organisation found Congolese security forces 'brutally and systematically cracked down on protesters' between 2015 and 2018.
Report: Black people face discrimination in FranceThe National Consultative Commission on Human Rights also says police must be better trained to handle racist disputes.
Tech Report: Microsoft says no to facial recognition for policeMicrosoft says it will not sell facial recognition to American police departments until there is a national law 'grounded in human rights. Jane King reports.