Mumbai's Marine Drive witnesses high tide; BMC says flood-like situation in city

Mumbai's Marine Drive experienced high tide on Tuesday.

The city has been reeling under heavy showers and waterlogged roads.

Traffic congestion was also witnessed in several areas.

A portion of a road collapsed at Rajendra Nagar in Borivali East.

Four people fell in Vakola Nallah owing to a house collapse in Santacruz East.

NDRF personnel conducted a search operation for victims following the collapse.

Two minors were injured after a tree fall on their house at Chembur's HP Nagar.

Local train services were called off due to waterlogging on tracks.

Later, train services resumed partially on Western Railway.

Mumbai surpassed its July 2014 record for the all-time high monthly rainfall on Tuesday.

The Met Department has issued a red alert for today and tomorrow in Mumbai.

BMC has asked offices in Mumbai to remain shut in view of the rain.

BMC Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, said, "230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hours.

It is a flood-like situation.

Mithi River swelled up and crossed the danger mark.

We started evacuating people from the nearby slum areas.

As of now, it is flowing below the danger level.

Evacuation of people has now been stopped."