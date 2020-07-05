Mumbai's Marine Drive witnesses high tide; BMC says flood-like situation in city

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India
Mumbai's Marine Drive Witnesses High Tide
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:45Published
Watch: Bihar govt recommends CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:31Published
Flood-like situation as 230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hrs in Mumbai: BMC Commissioner
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:54Published
Marine Drive, Mumbai Promenade in Maharashtra, India
Watch: High Tide witnessed at Mumbai's Marine Drive
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19Published
Watch: High tide observed at Mumbai's Marine Drive post heavy rainfall
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17Published
Chembur suburb in Mumbai Suburban, Maharashtra, India
National Disaster Response Force
2 dead, 3 injured after portion of under-construction building collapses in Noida
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:31Published
NDRF team evacuate villagers, livestock in flood-affected Kokrajhar
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35Published
Western Railway zone
Western Railway incurred a loss of Rs 1,959 crore due to COVID-19In a press statement, Western Railway said the total loss includes Rs 291 crores for suburban sections and Rs 1,668 crores for non-suburban.
DNA
Mithi River River in India
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources