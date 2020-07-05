Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mumbai's Marine Drive witnesses high tide; BMC says flood-like situation in city
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:45s - Published
Mumbai's Marine Drive witnesses high tide; BMC says flood-like situation in city

Mumbai's Marine Drive witnesses high tide; BMC says flood-like situation in city

Mumbai's Marine Drive experienced high tide on Tuesday.

The city has been reeling under heavy showers and waterlogged roads.

Traffic congestion was also witnessed in several areas.

A portion of a road collapsed at Rajendra Nagar in Borivali East.

Four people fell in Vakola Nallah owing to a house collapse in Santacruz East.

NDRF personnel conducted a search operation for victims following the collapse.

Two minors were injured after a tree fall on their house at Chembur's HP Nagar.

Local train services were called off due to waterlogging on tracks.

Later, train services resumed partially on Western Railway.

Mumbai surpassed its July 2014 record for the all-time high monthly rainfall on Tuesday.

The Met Department has issued a red alert for today and tomorrow in Mumbai.

BMC has asked offices in Mumbai to remain shut in view of the rain.

BMC Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, said, "230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hours.

It is a flood-like situation.

Mithi River swelled up and crossed the danger mark.

We started evacuating people from the nearby slum areas.

As of now, it is flowing below the danger level.

Evacuation of people has now been stopped."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Mumbai's Marine Drive Witnesses High Tide [Video]

Mumbai's Marine Drive Witnesses High Tide

Mumbai's Marine Drive Witnesses High Tide

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:45Published
Watch: Bihar govt recommends CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death [Video]

Watch: Bihar govt recommends CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bihar government recommended a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case. CM Nitish Kumar said the decision was take after Rajput’s father KK Singh met state police chief. Singh had also met Kumar seeking CBI investigation in the case. A PIL has been filed before Bombay HC in this regard. The hearing, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed due to heavy rains in Mumbai. On Monday, actor’s father said he had filed a complaint with Mumbai police in February. In his complaint, Singh claimed that his son’s life was in danger. The revelation came as Singh filed an FIR with Patna police where he alleged Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death. In a self-made video, Singh alleged the accused in actor's death case is on the loose. An FIR was registered by Bihar Police on Singh's complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections of IPC including abetment of suicide. Bihar Police started the investigation and dispatched a team to Mumbai. So far, Bihar Police recorded statements of Sushant’s friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani, actor's sister, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, director Rumi Jaffrey, his cook, friends and doctor.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:31Published
Flood-like situation as 230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hrs in Mumbai: BMC Commissioner [Video]

Flood-like situation as 230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hrs in Mumbai: BMC Commissioner

Incessant rainfall led to water-logging in parts of Mumbai on August 04. Parle area, King's Circle area, Andheri among other parts of the city has submerged into rainwater. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), intense to very intense rainfall is likely to continue in many parts of Mumbai during next 3 hours. Speaking to ANI on current situation of Mumbai, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, "230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hours. It's a flood-like situation. Mithi River had swelled up in the morning because of heavy rains, crossing the danger mark. As of now, it is flowing below danger level. The evacuation of people has also been stopped right now."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published

Marine Drive, Mumbai Marine Drive, Mumbai Promenade in Maharashtra, India

Watch: High Tide witnessed at Mumbai's Marine Drive [Video]

Watch: High Tide witnessed at Mumbai's Marine Drive

High Tide was experienced at Mumbai's Marine Drive on August 04 after the city witnessed incessant rainfall. Severe water logging was also seen in various parts of Mumbai. The Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert for August 04 and 05 for an extremely heavy downpour.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published
Watch: High tide observed at Mumbai's Marine Drive post heavy rainfall [Video]

Watch: High tide observed at Mumbai's Marine Drive post heavy rainfall

High tide was observed at Mumbai's Marine Drive as heavy rain lashed the city on July 05. According to IMD, Mumbai and its sub-urban areas have received extreme rainfall during last 24 hours. As per weather forecast, intense to very intense spell of rainfall is very likely during next few hours on July 05.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

Chembur Chembur suburb in Mumbai Suburban, Maharashtra, India


National Disaster Response Force National Disaster Response Force

2 dead, 3 injured after portion of under-construction building collapses in Noida [Video]

2 dead, 3 injured after portion of under-construction building collapses in Noida

Two people were killed after a portion of a multi-storey building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The incident which took place on Friday evening also left three injured. The under-construction building is located in Sector 11 and belongs to a private firm. A large number of police personnel along with senior officers and teams of the fire department and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were present on the spot for rescue operations. Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh to reach the spot. He also asked Singh to ensure all victims are rescued and given proper treatment, according to an official statement released in Lucknow. Singh said information was received this evening that a part of the building had collapsed during construction work. On the cause of the collapse, Singh said engineers and technical teams from the Noida Authority have reached the spot to ascertain the reason. The front portion of the building collapsed due to the construction work. The office of a solar panel manufacturing firm is located on the floor on which the work was going on, according to senior officials at the site.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:31Published
NDRF team evacuate villagers, livestock in flood-affected Kokrajhar [Video]

NDRF team evacuate villagers, livestock in flood-affected Kokrajhar

1st Battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuated villagers from flood-affected Gaurang Char village in Kokrajhar district. 16 search and rescue teams of NDRF are deployed for flood rescue operation in Assam. Over 100 people have died in the disaster so far.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

Western Railway zone Western Railway zone

Western Railway incurred a loss of Rs 1,959 crore due to COVID-19

 In a press statement, Western Railway said the total loss includes Rs 291 crores for suburban sections and Rs 1,668 crores for non-suburban.
DNA

Mithi River Mithi River River in India


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Rain Mumbai [Video]

Rain Mumbai

Mumbaikars woke up to heavy waterlogging after continuous rainfall all through the night. The weather department has sounded a red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai. The..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:47Published
Parts of Mumbai heavily waterlogged following downpour [Video]

Parts of Mumbai heavily waterlogged following downpour

Downpour led to water-logging in various parts of the city. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested people stay to away from the shore. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published
Venice tests flood barrier to protect city from high tide [Video]

Venice tests flood barrier to protect city from high tide

Venice tested its giant mobile flood barriers on Friday (July 10), in a partly ceremonial operation aimed at showing the strength of its defences after disastrous flooding in November raised questions..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:58Published