Happy Birthday, Barack Obama!
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Barack Hussein Obama II was born on August 4, 1961, and turns 59.

He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Obama became the first African-American president after he was elected as the 44th president of the United States.

During his presidency, he passed the Affordable Care Act, withdrew U.S. military from Iraq and more.

Obama has released numerous books including Dreams from My Father and The Audacity of Hope.

Obama was named the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

In 2018, a Gallup poll named him the Most Admired Man in America for the 11th year straight.

