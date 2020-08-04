Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Courteney Cox And David Arquette Are Returning For A Fifth 'Scream' Movie

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Courteney Cox And David Arquette Are Returning For A Fifth 'Scream' Movie

Courteney Cox And David Arquette Are Returning For A Fifth 'Scream' Movie

Courteney Cox is returning for a fifth installment of "Scream." The 56-year-old confirmed she is resurrecting her role in the horror franchise on Instagram.

In the announcement, Cox posted a video of the iconic 'Scream' mask with the words "I can't wait to see this face again" in red.

There are currently four "Scream" films, with the first being released in 1996.

Cox's ex-husband, David Arquette, will also be returning as Sheriff Dewey Riley.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

David Arquette Reacts to Courteney Cox Joining 'Scream 5' Cast with Him!

David Arquette will be working with ex-wife Courteney Cox in the upcoming movie Scream 5 and he’s...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

LenLexo

LenLEXO RT @screenrant: Scream 5 casts its first new character as Melissa Barrera joins returning franchise stars Courteney Cox and David Arquette… 1 week ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Melissa Barrera to star in Scream 5 - Melissa Barrera has joined the cast of 'Scream 5'. The 30-year-old actress is… https://t.co/dvSCCJUr8E 1 week ago

screenrant

Screen Rant Scream 5 casts its first new character as Melissa Barrera joins returning franchise stars Courteney Cox and David A… https://t.co/B6exyHYL00 1 week ago

MohitHaram2049

Mohit Haram RT @ComicBook: #Scream5 gets its first new cast member in Melissa Barrera, who joins returning franchise veterans Courteney Cox and David A… 1 week ago

ComicBook

ComicBook.com #Scream5 gets its first new cast member in Melissa Barrera, who joins returning franchise veterans Courteney Cox an… https://t.co/HNaY7yjXrt 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

12 Hour Shift movie [Video]

12 Hour Shift movie

12 Hour Shift movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Nurse Mandy (Angela Bettis) is desperate to make it through her double shift without incident. This is particularly hard to do when you’re an addict and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:44Published
12 Hour Shift Movie [Video]

12 Hour Shift Movie

12 Hour Shift Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Nurse Mandy (Angela Bettis) is desperate to make it through her double shift without incident. This is particularly hard to do when you're an addict and are..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:44Published
Selena Gomez rumoured to appear in 'Scream 5' [Video]

Selena Gomez rumoured to appear in 'Scream 5'

Courteney Cox has sparked speculation that Selena Gomez could be appearing in the upcoming Scream 5.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published