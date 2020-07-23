Global  
 

Malaysian police raid Al Jazeera's office, seize computers
Malaysian police raid Al Jazeera's office, seize computers

Al Jazeera condemns 'troubling escalation' in crackdown on press, urges authorities to immediately cease criminal probe.

