Royal family wish Meghan a happy 39th birthday

Meghan Loses Pre-Trial Hearing!



Meghan Markle will pay more than $87,000 towards the Mail on Sunday's legal costs for a pre-trial hearing which she lost in May. Markle is suing the newspaper after it published extracts from a private letter sent to her father. Business Insider reports that Markle claimed the newspaper acted dishonestly. But that claim was struck out by the High Court after it was deemed irrelevant to the lawsuit.

