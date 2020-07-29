Royal family wish Meghan a happy 39th birthday

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actress
Duchess of Sussex's 39th birthday: Meghan's year in review
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:45Published
Meghan Loses Pre-Trial Hearing!
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Harry & Meghan: New book excerpts describe her tears after palace scolding over a necklaceMeghan Markle was in tears about a palace scolding over a necklace she wore, says a book excerpt in People magazine.
USATODAY.com
Meghan asks court to keep identities of friends secret in legal actionThe duchess says friends who spoke anonymously to a US magazine last year have a "right to privacy".
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources