Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Royal family wish Meghan a happy 39th birthday
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:13s - Published
Royal family wish Meghan a happy 39th birthday

Royal family wish Meghan a happy 39th birthday

The royal family have wished the Duchess of Sussex a “very happy birthday” asshe turns 39.

A picture of Meghan and the Queen was posted on the head ofstate’s official Twitter account with the words “Wishing The Duchess of Sussexa very happy birthday!”, and a similar sentiment was expressed on the Duke andDuchess of Cambridge’s account.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actress

Duchess of Sussex's 39th birthday: Meghan's year in review [Video]

Duchess of Sussex's 39th birthday: Meghan's year in review

Ahead of the Duchess of Sussex 39th birthday, we take a look at her year inreview.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:45Published
Meghan Loses Pre-Trial Hearing! [Video]

Meghan Loses Pre-Trial Hearing!

Meghan Markle will pay more than $87,000 towards the Mail on Sunday's legal costs for a pre-trial hearing which she lost in May. Markle is suing the newspaper after it published extracts from a private letter sent to her father. Business Insider reports that Markle claimed the newspaper acted dishonestly. But that claim was struck out by the High Court after it was deemed irrelevant to the lawsuit.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Harry & Meghan: New book excerpts describe her tears after palace scolding over a necklace

 Meghan Markle was in tears about a palace scolding over a necklace she wore, says a book excerpt in People magazine.
USATODAY.com

Meghan asks court to keep identities of friends secret in legal action

 The duchess says friends who spoke anonymously to a US magazine last year have a "right to privacy".
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The Queen wishes Meghan Markle happy birthday

The Queen wishes Meghan Markle happy birthday The Queen has publicly wished Meghan Markle a happy birthday by sharing a touching picture taken...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •CTV News


Intro for August 4, 2020

Dear Gossips,Today is Meghan Markle’s birthday. A couple of weeks ago, when the British royal...
Lainey Gossip - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The Royal Family sends touching birthday wishes to Duchess Meghan [Video]

The Royal Family sends touching birthday wishes to Duchess Meghan

Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine have marked Duchess Meghan's 39th birthday with a throwback photograph and brief note.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published
Meghan Markle Turns 39 [Video]

Meghan Markle Turns 39

The former Duchess of Sussex turns thirty nine, in the same year her son Archie turned one, she left the royal family for the US, and narrated a documentary for Disney+.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Could this be Meghan Markle's worst birthday ever? [Video]

Could this be Meghan Markle's worst birthday ever?

Between a lawsuit and a tell-all book, Meghan Markle's birthday could be a stressful one.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published