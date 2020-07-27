|
|
|
|
The Royal Family sends touching birthday wishes to Duchess Meghan
|
Video Credit: Bang Media
- Duration: 00:40s - Published
The Royal Family sends touching birthday wishes to Duchess Meghan
Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine have marked Duchess Meghan's 39th birthday with a throwback photograph and brief note.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge responded to claims in a fearless new biography that they shunned...
HNGN - Published
|
The Royal Family shared public birthday greetings for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on Tuesday as...
CTV News - Published
Also reported by •New Zealand Herald •Independent •Belfast Telegraph
|
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has faced multiple accusations of being difficult since her exit from the...
New Zealand Herald - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Royal family wish Meghan a happy 39th birthday
The royal family have wished the Duchess of Sussex a “very happy birthday” asshe turns 39. A picture of Meghan and the Queen was posted on the head ofstate’s official Twitter account with the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:13Published
|
Meghan Markle Turns 39
The former Duchess of Sussex turns thirty nine, in the same year her son Archie turned one, she left the royal family for the US, and narrated a documentary for Disney+.
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
|
|