Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Royal Family sends touching birthday wishes to Duchess Meghan
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:40s - Published
The Royal Family sends touching birthday wishes to Duchess Meghan

The Royal Family sends touching birthday wishes to Duchess Meghan

Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine have marked Duchess Meghan's 39th birthday with a throwback photograph and brief note.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Prince William, Kate Middleton Denies Claims that Royal Family Shunned Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate Middleton Denies Claims that Royal Family Shunned Prince Harry, Meghan Markle The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge responded to claims in a fearless new biography that they shunned...
HNGN - Published

Royal Family wish Meghan a 'very happy birthday'

The Royal Family shared public birthday greetings for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on Tuesday as...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldIndependentBelfast Telegraph


'Always tears': Meghan Markle a 'diva' since Suits days, source claims

'Always tears': Meghan Markle a 'diva' since Suits days, source claims Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has faced multiple accusations of being difficult since her exit from the...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Royal family wish Meghan a happy 39th birthday [Video]

Royal family wish Meghan a happy 39th birthday

The royal family have wished the Duchess of Sussex a “very happy birthday” asshe turns 39. A picture of Meghan and the Queen was posted on the head ofstate’s official Twitter account with the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published
Meghan Markle Turns 39 [Video]

Meghan Markle Turns 39

The former Duchess of Sussex turns thirty nine, in the same year her son Archie turned one, she left the royal family for the US, and narrated a documentary for Disney+.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Could this be Meghan Markle's worst birthday ever? [Video]

Could this be Meghan Markle's worst birthday ever?

Between a lawsuit and a tell-all book, Meghan Markle's birthday could be a stressful one.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published