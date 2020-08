'SOS' Message Scrawled In The sand Saves Three Missing Men

An "SOS" message written in huge letters on the beach saved three missing men.

The emergency communication was spelled out on the shore of a tiny Pacific island.

United States and Australian authorities confirmed three men had set out in a 23-foot boat last Thursday.

The mariners had planned to make a 26-mile journey from Pulawat to Pulap atolls in the Federated States of Micronesia.

According to CNN, the group went off course and ran out of fuel, stranding them on the small island.