Nasdaq 100 Movers: BMRN, AMD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.5%.

Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices registers a 78.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is BioMarin Pharmaceutical, trading down 2.2%.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical is showing a gain of 41.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are KLAC, trading down 2.1%, and Take-Two Interactive Software, trading up 3.2% on the day.