Dow Movers: MSFT, BA
Dow Movers: MSFT, BA
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%.
Year to date, Boeing has lost about 49.2% of its value.
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%.
Year to date, Boeing has lost about 49.2% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 1.6%.
Microsoft is showing a gain of 35.2% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 1.4%, and Exxon Mobil, trading up 1.2% on the day.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Dow Movers: BA, MSFT In early trading on Monday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Microsoft Corporation registers a.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:02 Published 1 day ago
Dow Movers: MSFT, PFE In early trading on Friday, shares of Pfizer topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Pfizer has lost about 7.8% of its.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:02 Published 3 weeks ago
Dow Movers: MSFT, MCD In early trading on Tuesday, shares of McDonald's topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, McDonald's has lost about 5.7% of.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:02 Published 3 weeks ago