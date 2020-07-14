Dow Movers: MSFT, BA Market News Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:02s - Published Dow Movers: MSFT, BA In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 49.2% of its value. 0

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 49.2% of its value. And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 1.6%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 35.2% looking at the year to date performance. Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 1.4%, and Exxon Mobil, trading up 1.2% on the day.





