Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle!

Rachel Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was born on August 4, 1981, and turns 39.

She was born in Los Angeles, California.

Prior to becoming a member of the British Royal Family, Markle was an actress.

She starred in multiple films and shows, including Suits.

Markle announced her engagement to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in 2017.

The two married in 2018 and Markle became the Duchess of Sussex.

Markle and Prince Harry share their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The couple stepped back from their official royal duties this year.

