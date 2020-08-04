Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle!
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle!

Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle!

Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle!

Rachel Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was born on August 4, 1981, and turns 39.

She was born in Los Angeles, California.

Prior to becoming a member of the British Royal Family, Markle was an actress.

She starred in multiple films and shows, including Suits.

Markle announced her engagement to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in 2017.

The two married in 2018 and Markle became the Duchess of Sussex.

Markle and Prince Harry share their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The couple stepped back from their official royal duties this year.

Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Read Meghan Markle's Birthday Messages From Prince William, Kate Middleton and More Royals

Happy birthday, Meghan Markle! The Duchess of Sussex, who turned 39 today, has received a lot of love...
E! Online - Published

The Queen wishes Meghan Markle happy birthday

The Queen wishes Meghan Markle happy birthday The Queen has publicly wished Meghan Markle a happy birthday by sharing a touching picture taken...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Meghan Markle: Members of royal family wish Duchess of Sussex happy birthday

Duchess of Sussex celebrates her 39th birthday on Tuesday 4 August
Independent - Published


Tweets about this

phreguz

Phreguz RT @HuffPostUK: Happy Birthday Meghan Markle! 🎂 Read more: https://t.co/bJnbZmTt4z https://t.co/VDk434x5eP 2 seconds ago

busty01

Busty RT @Justinlovebug1: Happy Birthday to My President Barack Obama and My no nonsense I know my worth Princess Meghan Markle. 5 seconds ago

busty01

Busty RT @usatodaylife: Happy birthday, Meghan Markle! Duchess of Sussex turns 39 https://t.co/9Zi3o4k9Sj 22 seconds ago

busty01

Busty RT @sistem_magazine: Happy birthday to the one and only Meghan Markle 👑🥰❤️ https://t.co/54jmtX5L5L 25 seconds ago

itsmolly

Molly Happy Birthday to Barack Obama and Meghan Markle and a big kiss to all y’all who hate on them. They’re better than you. 36 seconds ago

ResusTeaching

ResusTeaching 😷◾️#NoToRacism RT @the_female_lead: Happy birthday Meghan Markle! "You'll often hear people say, "well, you're helping women find their voices" and I fun… 49 seconds ago

moonliightbby_

Moonlight RT @SussexPrincess: Look at the Leo energy! Happy Birthday to The Queen Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex and Mr President Barack Obama… 1 minute ago

spideyshuris

Han 💎 RT @GMA: Wishing Meghan Markle a happy 39th birthday! https://t.co/lMp2YVJBxo https://t.co/YwpEicW48B 1 minute ago


Related videos from verified sources

The Royal Family sends touching birthday wishes to Duchess Meghan [Video]

The Royal Family sends touching birthday wishes to Duchess Meghan

Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine have marked Duchess Meghan's 39th birthday with a throwback photograph and brief note.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published
Royal family wish Meghan a happy 39th birthday [Video]

Royal family wish Meghan a happy 39th birthday

The royal family have wished the Duchess of Sussex a “very happy birthday” asshe turns 39. A picture of Meghan and the Queen was posted on the head ofstate’s official Twitter account with the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published
Meghan Markle Turns 39 [Video]

Meghan Markle Turns 39

The former Duchess of Sussex turns thirty nine, in the same year her son Archie turned one, she left the royal family for the US, and narrated a documentary for Disney+.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published