Julie Chen Moonves Talks 'Big Brother:All-Stars' Premiere
Julie Chen Moonves spoke to CBS2 News This Morning about some of the surprises fans can expect on the premiere of the new season of "Big Brother: All-Stars" Wednesday night.

