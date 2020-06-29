Global  
 

3 Sailors Saved After Rescuers Spot Huge S.O.S. Sign on Tiny Island
3 Sailors Saved After Rescuers Spot Huge S.O.S. Sign on Tiny Island

3 Sailors Saved After Rescuers Spot Huge S.O.S. Sign on Tiny Island

It may look like a scene from a movie, but three stranded sailors were saved after rescuers spotted their giant S.O.S.

Sign in the sand.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

