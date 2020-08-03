President Donald Trump Wants U.S. To Get A Cut Of TikTok Deal
President Donald Trump Wants U.S. To Get A Cut Of TikTok Deal
President Donald Trump wants the U.S. Treasury to get a cut of any American TikTok deal, even though he has no authority to demand such a thing.
