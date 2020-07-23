Brie and Nikki Bella welcome baby boys one day apart
The Bellas' baby boys are here!
Nikki and Brie Bella welcomed their sons just one day apart.
The news of Nikki's bundle of joy came shortly after twin sister Brie Bella confirmed she and husband Daniel Bryan had welcomed their second child.
Brie and Nikki Bella give birthNikki Bella has given birth to a baby boy with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev.
Nikki Bella is a mumWrestler and reality TV star Nikki Bella has become a first-time mother.
Our Favourite Celebrity Baby Bumps!Many people dream of being famous, but these babies have managed to be in the spotlight before they've even left the womb: today we're having a look at our favourite celebrity baby bump photos of 2020..