The news of Nikki's bundle of joy came shortly after twin sister Brie Bella confirmed she and husband Daniel Bryan had welcomed their second child.

Nikki and Brie Bella welcomed their sons just one day apart.

The Bellas' baby boys are here!

Brie and Nikki Bella welcome baby boys one day apart

Nikki Bella and fianc Artem Chigvintsev (her former Dancing with the Stars partner) welcomed their...

WWE and 'Total Bellas' stars Brie and Nikki Bella both gave birth to baby boys this weekend. The...