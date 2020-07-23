Global  
 

Brie and Nikki Bella welcome baby boys one day apart
Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Brie and Nikki Bella welcome baby boys one day apart

Brie and Nikki Bella welcome baby boys one day apart

The Bellas' baby boys are here!

Nikki and Brie Bella welcomed their sons just one day apart.

The news of Nikki's bundle of joy came shortly after twin sister Brie Bella confirmed she and husband Daniel Bryan had welcomed their second child.

Twins Nikki and Brie Bella deliver baby boys one day apart: 'We are overwhelmed with joy'

WWE and 'Total Bellas' stars Brie and Nikki Bella both gave birth to baby boys this weekend.
Former WWE Diva's Champions Nikki and Brie Bella welcome baby boys within 24 hours of each other

Nikki Bella and fianc Artem Chigvintsev (her former Dancing with the Stars partner) welcomed their
trendsNewsday

@trendsNewsday Brie and Nikki Bella welcome baby boys one day apart https://t.co/tEbRMvRkHu 37 minutes ago

nuna_24

Jaclyn Castillo RT @people: The Sweet Similarities Between Nikki and Brie Bella's Birth Announcements As They Welcome Sons - Watch the Full Episode​ https:… 1 hour ago

bobmartin2

bob martin People Now: The Sweet Similarities Between Nikki and Brie Bella's Birth Announcements As They Welcome Sons - PEOPLE… https://t.co/KnkIZgcaVz 4 hours ago

Mpharns

MP Ordinary I ❤️ This! #BellaTwins Bella Baby Boom! Nikki and Brie Welcome Baby Boys Just 1 Day Apart https://t.co/DBf9rFI5lZ 5 hours ago

x_enters

X-Entertainments People Now: The Sweet Similarities Between Nikki and Brie Bella's Birth Announcements As They Welcome Sons - PEOPLE https://t.co/zKckPEgbKi 7 hours ago

TellyRadar

TellyRadar Former WWE Diva Champions Nikki and Brie Bella welcome baby boys within 24 hours of seeing each other https://t.co/NzDAtGnCN9 8 hours ago

drocktrot

d-rock trot Bundle Of Bella: Twin Sisters Nikki And Brie Bella Welcome Their Newborn Babies Only One Day Apart ⁦@BellaTwins⁩ https://t.co/kYszARfnX6 12 hours ago

Bellyitch

Bellyitch the Blog From the Bellyitch Archives Total Bellas’ Nikki and Brie Bella Welcome Babies Within A Day Of Each Other… https://t.co/ubra2RSsl3 13 hours ago


Brie and Nikki Bella give birth [Video]

Brie and Nikki Bella give birth

Nikki Bella has given birth to a baby boy with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev.

Nikki Bella is a mum [Video]

Nikki Bella is a mum

Wrestler and reality TV star Nikki Bella has become a first-time mother.

Our Favourite Celebrity Baby Bumps! [Video]

Our Favourite Celebrity Baby Bumps!

Many people dream of being famous, but these babies have managed to be in the spotlight before they've even left the womb: today we're having a look at our favourite celebrity baby bump photos of 2020..

