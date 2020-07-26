Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West take family trip to 'work things out'
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have jetted off on holiday to "work things out", after Kanye previously tweeted that he had been trying to divorce his wife.
El Zar de la Mayhem RT @RapUp: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are desperately trying to save their marriage https://t.co/ec7HQ83btJ https://t.co/9OaQ56kCcQ 10 minutes ago
🌎Asperger's Seek | MH Community Do you feel that Kim Kardashian still cares for Kanye West ? 15 minutes ago
Albertus Conner Jr. Many crazy folks! Kim Kardashian got Black sons I thought Chloe had Kanye west! Nokki@in the audience she won my… https://t.co/IDhGizilir 17 minutes ago
pam lusk RT @drjessigold: @DrvanTilburg @DrHowardLiu @shawnsidhumd Probably this piece honestly goes with this....https://t.co/Gip0AfIz7o 17 minutes ago
RizonSon O'Kodee Kim Kardashian's Kanye West Statement Tells the Story of Loving Someone with Bipolar Disorder https://t.co/UpiWoRWztI 17 minutes ago
🌎Asperger's Seek | MH Community Do you feel that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were meant for each other and should stay together forever ? 19 minutes ago
XXII Records REPORT: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian take family trip in attempt to save their marriage
https://t.co/HqDK8YXKPp - @XXL 23 minutes ago
ChampakBhumia e Kashmir RT @WIONews: From Kim Kardashian and Kanye West taking a family vacation to save their relationship, to Taylor Swift creating history with… 23 minutes ago
Caitlyn Jenner praises 'loving' Kanye WestCaitlyn Jenner has praised Kanye West despite his current marital issues with wife Kim Kardashian West.
Kanye West officially names running mateU.S. presidential hopeful Kanye West has made his running mate pick official by naming pastor Michelle Tidball on election paperwork in Arkansas.
Kim Kardashian Trying To Fix Marriage With Kanye After Emotional Reunion?Kim Kardashian Trying To Fix Marriage With Kanye After Emotional Reunion?