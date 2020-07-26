Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West take family trip to 'work things out'
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West take family trip to 'work things out'

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West take family trip to 'work things out'

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have jetted off on holiday to "work things out", after Kanye previously tweeted that he had been trying to divorce his wife.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Look: Kim Kardashian Shares Family Goals Moment Between Kanye West’s Son Psalm + Khloe’s Daughter True – “These Two Are Besties”

Look: Kim Kardashian Shares Family Goals Moment Between Kanye West’s Son Psalm + Khloe’s Daughter True – “These Two Are Besties” Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is giving fans a look at her youngest mini-me and his family goals....
SOHH - Published

Here’s A Look At Kanye West + Kim Kardashian Priceless KimYe Moments Together When Things Were All G.O.O.D

Here’s A Look At Kanye West + Kim Kardashian Priceless KimYe Moments Together When Things Were All G.O.O.D With all the recent intense drama between hip-hop married couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, it...
SOHH - Published

Kanye West issues public apology to wife Kim Kardashian following Twitter rant

American rapper Kanye West issued an apology to his wife Kim Kardashian on Twitter on Saturday  --...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •SOHH



Tweets about this

ElSenorMayhem

El Zar de la Mayhem RT @RapUp: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are desperately trying to save their marriage https://t.co/ec7HQ83btJ https://t.co/9OaQ56kCcQ 10 minutes ago

AspergersSeek

🌎Asperger's Seek | MH Community Do you feel that Kim Kardashian still cares for Kanye West ? 15 minutes ago

JrAlbertus

Albertus Conner Jr. Many crazy folks! Kim Kardashian got Black sons I thought Chloe had Kanye west! Nokki@in the audience she won my… https://t.co/IDhGizilir 17 minutes ago

LuskPam

pam lusk RT @drjessigold: @DrvanTilburg @DrHowardLiu @shawnsidhumd Probably this piece honestly goes with this....https://t.co/Gip0AfIz7o 17 minutes ago

KodeeRolden

RizonSon O'Kodee Kim Kardashian's Kanye West Statement Tells the Story of Loving Someone with Bipolar Disorder https://t.co/UpiWoRWztI 17 minutes ago

AspergersSeek

🌎Asperger's Seek | MH Community Do you feel that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were meant for each other and should stay together forever ? 19 minutes ago

XxiiRecords

XXII Records REPORT: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian take family trip in attempt to save their marriage https://t.co/HqDK8YXKPp - @XXL 23 minutes ago

ChampakbhumiaE

ChampakBhumia e Kashmir RT @WIONews: From Kim Kardashian and Kanye West taking a family vacation to save their relationship, to Taylor Swift creating history with… 23 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Caitlyn Jenner praises 'loving' Kanye West [Video]

Caitlyn Jenner praises 'loving' Kanye West

Caitlyn Jenner has praised Kanye West despite his current marital issues with wife Kim Kardashian West.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published
Kanye West officially names running mate [Video]

Kanye West officially names running mate

U.S. presidential hopeful Kanye West has made his running mate pick official by naming pastor Michelle Tidball on election paperwork in Arkansas.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Kim Kardashian Trying To Fix Marriage With Kanye After Emotional Reunion? [Video]

Kim Kardashian Trying To Fix Marriage With Kanye After Emotional Reunion?

Kim Kardashian Trying To Fix Marriage With Kanye After Emotional Reunion?

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:13Published