Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United players want to lift Europa League trophy
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United players want to lift Europa League trophy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United players want to lift Europa League trophy

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and midfielder Jesse Lingardpreview their UEFA Europa League second leg clash with LASK.

The Red Devils'boss said his players were keen to lift the Europa League trophy at the end ofthe 2019/20 competition.

Manchester United v LASK: Europa League match preview [Video]

Manchester United v LASK: Europa League match preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are keen to lift the Europa Leaguetrophy ahead of his team's match against LASK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Solskjaer wants 'help' for Man Utd to start 2020-21 Premier League season late

 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls for help to start the 2020-21 Premier League season later because of their European commitments.
BBC News
Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill. Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract negotiations, according to SkySports. Several clubs had been circling for the 31-year-old Brazilian, who wasrumoured to want to leave Stamford Bridge, including Arsenal, ManchesterUnited, Barcelona, and David Beckham’s Inter Miami. However, the winger istipped to sign a new contract with Chelsea this week, despite being offeredonly a two-year extension instead of his preferred three. Manchester Unitedare still poised to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, although he has beenwarned he would not be a certain starter for the Red Devils every week, TheIndependent reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen to sign Grealish evenif United complete the transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Unitedare likely to have to up their ante from their initial £90m bid for Sancho,but will not meet Dortmund’s desired £110m, the Daily Mail says. The OldTrafford club will likely be also forced to go above their envisaged £50m tosign Grealish now that Villa will stay in the Premier League, but at leastChampions League qualification has given Solskjaer more spending power.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published
Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third [Video]

Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded more from Manchester United after defyingthe critics to clinch a Champions League return. Bruno Fernandes' penalty anda goal from Jesse Lingard sealed third in the Premier League after a 2-0final-day win at Leicester. It ended a one-year exile from Europe's top tableand left the Foxes having to settle for fifth place and the Europa League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

International matches at risk if safety protocols not observed - Uefa

 Uefa warns that the staging of international matches will be at risk if its protocols for the return of the Champions League and Europa League are not observed.
BBC News

Europa League: What has happened so far and what are British teams' chances?

 The Europa League gets back under way on Wednesday - what has happened in the tournament so far and what are the British teams' chances?
BBC News

26 matches, 19 days - all you need to know about return of European football

 After a five-month delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Champions League and Europa League resume this week with lots of British interest.
BBC News

The highs and lows of Alexis Sanchez's Premier League career [Video]

The highs and lows of Alexis Sanchez's Premier League career

Alexis Sanchez is set to a sign a permanent deal with Inter Milan, ending hisunhappy spell with Manchester United. Here, we look at the Chilean's career inEngland of mostly highs at Arsenal and lows at United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published

Jadon Sancho: Man Utd and Borussia Dortmund far apart in valuation

 Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund remain far apart in their valuation of England forward Jadon Sancho.
BBC News

